'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' movie review: An almost overwhelming, rollercoaster of a feast!

For a straightforward mainstream entertainer, Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has several flashback sequences in the first half that constantly jolt us in and out of the story. In one of them, we see how Raju (Venkatesh) and Bhagyalakshmi (Aishwarya Rajesh) meet and instantly hit it off.

As the two actors hit impeccable comic timing, with their characters exchanging rhythmic sweet nothings, we realise that the true charm of the latest Venkatesh starrer lies in its ludicrous, over-the-top lunacy—you either buy into it or you don’t. Thankfully, Anil sells the madness of his latest entertainer with impressive ease.

There is an interesting premise in Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Meenakshi (Meenaakshi Chaudhary), a police officer and Raju’s ex-girlfriend, seeks him after six years for a high-stakes mission. The only catch: Raju now is a doting husband to an innocent yet possessive Bhagyalakshmi, who is too afraid of losing her husband to his old flame. Anil Ravipudi blends this quirky love triangle with a farcical rescue mission plot, aiming for nothing but relentless fun.

This is not a film that can be judged on the grounds of realism or logic — and fortunately, Anil is in great command of his material to keep us amused and distracted us from those minor quibbles. The plot barely moves in the first hour, being strung together with a series of delightfully absurd gags and sequences, driven entirely by the banter between its many characters—and it lands, purely because of the actors here.