'Pravinkoodu Shappu' movie review: Uneven proportions of thrills and dark humour limit the film’s potential

Pravinkoodu Shappu opens with a shot of a dead man hanging. This chilling scene is accompanied by the iconic song ‘Thumbi Vaa’, with ONV’s lines ‘Thumbi vaa thumba kudathin thunjathaayi unjaalidam’ matching starkly in contrast with the visuals of the dead body hanging. In another crucial scene, after a man commits murder by drowning someone, we see him casually humming the line ‘Ente balagopalane enna theppikkumpam padadi’. These two scenes give you a brief idea of how the film works—a thriller with bizarre dark humour peppered throughout. Set largely around a toddy shop and a suspicious death on its premises, the film has a solid premise and quirky characters. However, despite a lot working in its favour, the film somehow falls short of its potential.

On a rainy night, a group of men are busy drinking and playing cards in the aforementioned toddy shop when one of them is found hanging dead. The suspects include a former defence personnel, a school teacher, a local thug, and a physically disabled worker from the toddy shop. Basil Joseph plays the cop, tasked with the investigation. His character, SI Santhosh, relies more on brains than brawn to crack a case. He is supremely confident in his investigative skills and prefers scientific evidence over third-degree treatment. Though initially hesitant to take the case, he soon becomes desperate to solve it in order to overcome his childhood trauma.

Debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan, who has also scripted the film, serves information on a need-to-know basis. While we get a good idea about Santhosh very early on, we only learn very little about the other characters at first glance. Kannan (Soubin Shahir) is first introduced as an ordinary worker in the toddy shop, who is among the many suspects. It is only later that we learn about his wife, his suspicious behaviours, his dynamics with the dead person, etc. Sunil (Chemban Vinod Jose), Merinda (Chandini Sreedharan), and Komban Babu (Shivajith) are the other main characters who co-inhabit this world. The writing constantly throws new info about them, keeping us guessing about their real nature. At the interval point, when Santhosh confidently claims to have solved the case by elaborating his findings, you’re left wondering where the film will be heading hereon. However, the second half fails to build on that momentum. The overdose of dark comedy also dampens the fun.