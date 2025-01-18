'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' movie review: Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram’s romance lacks spark

The story gets into Geetha’s relationship with her father (Sampath Kumar), a wealthy tycoon whose disapproval of her love for Sanju causes a clash of values. Amidst this tension, idlis (idly) become an unlikely yet powerful metaphor. From Geetha’s heartfelt proposal over idly (I deeply love you) to her father’s act of poisoning the dish, this simple food item symbolises love and hatred.

Geetha’s marriage to Sanju comes at a high cost, facing constant opposition from her father and personal sacrifices. Their determination to rise above societal expectations fuels their love, but just as they near their hard-won happiness, fate intervenes, raising questions about the endurance of love.

Geetha’s happiness is interrupted by unexpected news, but she resolves to keep Sanju in the dark. Their Switzerland trip, initially a romantic celebration, also carries a hidden agenda: showcasing Sidlaghatta silks at international markets. Amidst their struggles, the film wrestles with the question—can their love, built on sacrifices, endure? Will they be able to relish their love with the plate of idli and honey, or will their relationship crumble under the weight of all its layers?

Despite its ambitious premise, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 fails to live up to the emotional impact of its predecessor. Nagashekar, known for his skill in crafting heartfelt drama, seems to have lost his touch, especially with this love story. The film feels detached, lacking the depth that made the original so memorable. Whether due to overconfidence in the actors or too much creative freedom given to them, the emotional pull—whether in love or drama—is simply missing.