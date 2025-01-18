'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' movie review: Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram’s romance lacks spark

When director Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha premiered in 2011, starring Srinagar Kitty and Ramya, it struck a deep chord with audiences, telling a love story that was both heart-wrenching and beautiful. Now, over a decade later, Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, revisits that emotional world—not as a direct sequel but as a different take on love and longing, inevitably inviting comparisons with its predecessor.
The film opens with a melody that mirrors the sombre weather, setting the mood for Sanju’s (Srinagar Kitty) reflections on ten years with Geetha (Rachita Ram). Her words, “Whatever I wanted, I have. But now, I only want to be with you,” capture a love that has grown through life’s challenges. Flashbacks and present-day moments weave together, revealing the depth of their bond, tested by time and circumstance.
Their 10th wedding anniversary becomes a mixture of tradition and excess Sanju’s gifts of traditional wooden dolls and a handwoven silk saree alongside Geetha’s lavish surprises, including a luxury car and a helicopter. Geetha’s journey into her past unfolds in a digital montage, from her Miss Karnataka days to her first encounter with Sanju, a humble saree seller from Siddlaghatta. The saree, representing cultural identity, emerges as a key symbol of love and defiance against societal pressures.
The story gets into Geetha’s relationship with her father (Sampath Kumar), a wealthy tycoon whose disapproval of her love for Sanju causes a clash of values. Amidst this tension, idlis (idly) become an unlikely yet powerful metaphor. From Geetha’s heartfelt proposal over idly (I deeply love you) to her father’s act of poisoning the dish, this simple food item symbolises love and hatred.
Geetha’s marriage to Sanju comes at a high cost, facing constant opposition from her father and personal sacrifices. Their determination to rise above societal expectations fuels their love, but just as they near their hard-won happiness, fate intervenes, raising questions about the endurance of love.
Geetha’s happiness is interrupted by unexpected news, but she resolves to keep Sanju in the dark. Their Switzerland trip, initially a romantic celebration, also carries a hidden agenda: showcasing Sidlaghatta silks at international markets. Amidst their struggles, the film wrestles with the question—can their love, built on sacrifices, endure? Will they be able to relish their love with the plate of idli and honey, or will their relationship crumble under the weight of all its layers?
Despite its ambitious premise, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 fails to live up to the emotional impact of its predecessor. Nagashekar, known for his skill in crafting heartfelt drama, seems to have lost his touch, especially with this love story. The film feels detached, lacking the depth that made the original so memorable. Whether due to overconfidence in the actors or too much creative freedom given to them, the emotional pull—whether in love or drama—is simply missing.
The cultural richness of Sidlaghatta, which the director attempts to bring forth, is sorely underexplored. Aside from two sarees—one worn during the Miss Karnataka event and another presented as a gift—the region’s silk heritage is barely touched upon.
The struggles of silk farmers are told as a mere breeze, failing to make an impact. This important aspect is overshadowed by the film’s tendency toward a westernised narrative. Geetha’s urban demeanour in her attire feels disconnected from her supposed roots, a detachment that becomes even more glaring in the Switzerland sequences.
The central love story, intended to be the heart of the film, is its weakest link. Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, as Sanju and Geetha, fail to create a believable emotional connection. Their interactions lack the spark of a deep, enduring love, and their chemistry often feels perfunctory. Repeated scenes of Geetha expressing her love from a distance, met with Sanju’s lukewarm responses, highlight the lack of narrative and emotional coherence.
Even the idyllic Swiss setting, meant to evoke romance, feels out of place. The idea of showcasing Sidlaghatta silks in Switzerland is intriguing but poorly executed, adding another layer of detachment to a story already struggling to find its emotional core.
A special song featuring Ragini Dwivedi was clearly meant to bring in the glam factor, but it doesn’t quite hit the mark. Characters of Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani and Sampath Raj are relegated to mere cameos, appearing in just one or two scenes, adding no value.
The film’s redeeming qualities are V Sridhar’s music, which stirs nostalgia for the early 2000s, and Satya Hegde’s cinematography, which beautifully captures the locales of Sidlaghatta and Switzerland. However, these elements alone can’t save the film from its many shortcomings.
Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is an ambitious attempt to revisit a beloved emotional landscape but ultimately stumbles under the weight of its own aspirations. While the first film was a masterclass in emotional storytelling, this instalment feels like a disjointed mosaic—forced symbolism, lacklustre performances, and missed opportunities.
The love story, which should be the heart of the film, feels more like an afterthought. Even the idly—meant to represent deep, enduring love—fails to make an impact. There’s no spice to its essence, no silk to weave its shine, and no romance to make their togetherness meaningful, as the lead actors never quite meet eye to eye.
What should have been a rich, flavourful story has become a bland, tasteless reflection of what once was. Despite its visual beauty, whether in performance or storytelling, the film struggles to find its soul.
Sanju Weds Geetha 2
Director: Nagashekar
Cast: Srinagar Kitty, Rachita Ram, Tabla Nani and Sadhu Kokila
Rating : 2.5/5