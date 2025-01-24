'Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse' movie review | A gray detective gets his start in this colourful origins film

At one point in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, a classic Gautham Menon-esque heroine enters the world of Dominic (Mammootty). She’s cultured, performs Bharatanatyam, speaks a bit of Tamil and Malayalam, and the English too flows elegantly.

Dominic, a middle-aged single man, seems drawn to her, and if you have seen Yennai Arindhaal, you know this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the filmmaker. Except. It is. Even if initially, this might feel like an indulgent distraction from the case Dominic is so fixated on, when a revelation is presented, everything changes.

It’s perhaps the earliest sign that this isn’t a film keen to populate its world with characters or relationships as cursory additions. In this world, every element, every human, exists for a reason. Even a random stranger bumping into Dominic in the beginning, gets revisited.

Or take an angle that’s more substantial, like the corporate organisation subplot: you think it’s a red herring perhaps, just a way for the film to buy some time to delay the reveal of the real culprit. Yet, it evolves into something transformative, humanising one character while driving another’s arc forward. It’s a film filled with such subtle, beautiful subversions.

Sherlock Holmes gets a nod or two, and while Holmes is often depicted as a misanthrope, Dominic’s shades of gray (that poetically ties in with his disorder) are explored differently. The film avoids and discourages easy judgments. Is Dominic a corrupt cop? Perhaps. A bad husband? Maybe. He takes cases with quid-pro-quo arrangements, not because he’s addicted to solving puzzles like Sherlock is, but for reasons uniquely his own, reasons that are far more relatable.

These ambiguities allow us to see Dominic as a complex, multifaceted character, a man who’s not too different from us. Where we see Sherlock as a man we can never be, Dominic doesn’t feel so unattainable. All we need in his own words is, “Observation and concentration”.