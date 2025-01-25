A flawed rom-com subtly exploring consent in love

Director Arun Ravichandran’s Mr Housekeeping is a flawed yet mostly engaging romantic comedy. The film follows Honest (Hari Baskar) whose low self-esteem leads him to pursue unrequited love, often with little understanding of its impact on others.

Mr Housekeeping starts with Honest making a misguided and potentially toxic love proposal to his college mate Isai (Losliya Mariyanesan). Honest calls Isai his lover for the last few years, but she is clearly uninterested. The proposal soon turns into a dare, with Honest making a big claim about his future. Cut to four years later, Honest is still a forlorn man down on luck when it comes to romance, yet he pines for another woman who has no interest in him.

He is a desperate man looking for a partner; this is an important aspect of the character that the film establishes in the early portions. Thankfully, the film does not go on to whitewash the character.

It is a brave and unconventional move to write such a character in a mainstream film because he does not have any qualities of a typical film hero. For instance, at one point, Honest works as a housekeeper for Isai after a fateful turn of events. Soon, Honest starts to develop romantic feelings for her. However, it is hard to understand why he would fall in love with her because she looks down on him.

The film does clarify that every job has a dignity of its own through Ilavarasu’s character, Honest’s father. But when the protagonists themselves do not address this, it distances us a little bit from them. Further, the introduction of another character to make the film a love triangle seems convenient and leads to many cliches.