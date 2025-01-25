A riveting Rishi in a mysterious tale of justice and karma

At first glance, Rudra Garuda Purana may appear to be a straightforward cop drama, but it quickly reveals itself as a multi-dimensional narrative. The mystery thriller, infused with dramatic elements, begins with two devastating incidents: a suspected black magic ritual gone awry and the collapse of a poorly constructed school building, claiming the lives of innocent children. Moral dilemmas, political schemes, and the eerie shadows of an unsettled past form the film's backdrop.
At its core stands Rudra (Rishi), a cop whose fiery attitude and unorthodox methods blur the line between a determined saviour and an untamed force of nature. His disdain for bureaucratic protocols often puts him at odds with his superiors, ultimately leading to his demotion and transfer from Bengaluru to Mysuru.
Despite this setback, Rudra remains resolute, driven by the values instilled in him by his father, a man devoted to serving society for the greater good. A recurring motif in the film is Rudra's statement, "My father once told me a story. Can I narrate it?" Each story told by him becomes a significant thread, weaving an essential connection throughout the narrative.
Rudra's first days in Mysuru, assigned to the Horse and Band Department, are anything but routine. A humorous exchange with his subordinate Govindu (Girish Shivanna) and an awkward initial meeting with Divya (Priyanka Kumar)—a prospective bride with a strong sense of principles—set the tone for his personal and professional challenges. Divya, who firmly believes that every relationship should begin with friendship, gradually becomes an unexpected ally in Rudra’s journey.
The narrative takes a gripping turn when Rudra is unofficially assigned to locate Manu (Akarsh), the missing son of MLA Devi Shetty (Vinod Alva). What starts as a seemingly straightforward missing person’s case soon spirals into a complex investigation, unravelling secrets tied to the 25-year-old mystery of the ill-fated 17A Kaveri Express bus. In this long-forgotten tragedy, everyone aboard, including the driver, met their demise in a suspicious and haunting accident.
Director KS Nandeesh’s Rudra Garuda Purana takes inspiration from the eerie Pan Am Flight 914 incident, where, as per a legend, a flight vanished in 1955 and reappeared in 1984, offering a chilling concept of time distortion for cinema. This unsettling idea is thinly mirrored in the film’s plot, particularly with the 17A Kaveri Express, where a long-forgotten mystery resurfaces after 25 years.
Initially attributed to driver negligence during a Karnataka tour, the tragedy soon reveals deeper layers of political conspiracy, suspected foul play, and a ritualistic pooja photo that links the past to the present. This haunting connection casts a long shadow, leading the investigation further into a tangled web of deception.
Rudra, the steadfast cop at the centre, grapples with moral dilemmas as he balances official duties with an unofficial investigation. His arrogance creates tension with his peers, but it also highlights his determination to uncover hidden truths. As the lies begin to unfold, Rudra must decode the secrets at the heart of the case, moving through personal and professional challenges.
The film's pacing is unpredictable. While the first half takes time to establish the characters and their motivations, occasionally feeling slow, the second half makes up for it with twists that mirror the chaotic unpredictability of the mysteries it weaves into the storyline.
Rishi fits the cop character well, bringing his own style to the screen and delivering a nuanced performance that balances his character's fiery determination with moments of vulnerability.
Priyanka, though limited in screen time, provides a steady counterpoint to Rudra's intensity. The understated romance between their characters adds a human touch to an otherwise intense narrative. Meanwhile, Vinod Alva’s portrayal of a manipulative MLA and Avinash’s dignified role as a senior officer anchor the film’s themes of power and accountability. At times, the music feels uneven and jarring, not aligning with the theme of the film. There are many travel shots, highlighting the journey.
The climax takes the audience to the haunting site of the 17A crash in Sakleshpur, where past and present collide in a sequence of events. The discovery of Manu’s connection to the dead from decades ago adds an unsettling layer, leaving viewers to ponder the thin line between fate and coincidence.
Rudra’s father’s ideals echo throughout, shaping his son’s moral compass and fuelling his resolve to challenge systemic corruption. The film’s conclusion, where Rudra envisions a school built on justice and equity, ties together its themes with a powerful nod to Garuda Purana’s teachings.
Rudra Garuda Purana is a critique of corruption, a meditation on karma, and a supernatural enigma. It blends genres and themes with bold ambition. With its multi-dimensional storytelling, a morally complex protagonist, and an exploration of the weight of justice, it becomes a tale of reckoning, both earthly and cosmic. While Garuda Purana speaks of punishment after death, Rudra delivers it in the here and now, making this narrative one worth unravelling.