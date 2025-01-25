A riveting Rishi in a mysterious tale of justice and karma

At first glance, Rudra Garuda Purana may appear to be a straightforward cop drama, but it quickly reveals itself as a multi-dimensional narrative. The mystery thriller, infused with dramatic elements, begins with two devastating incidents: a suspected black magic ritual gone awry and the collapse of a poorly constructed school building, claiming the lives of innocent children. Moral dilemmas, political schemes, and the eerie shadows of an unsettled past form the film's backdrop.

At its core stands Rudra (Rishi), a cop whose fiery attitude and unorthodox methods blur the line between a determined saviour and an untamed force of nature. His disdain for bureaucratic protocols often puts him at odds with his superiors, ultimately leading to his demotion and transfer from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Despite this setback, Rudra remains resolute, driven by the values instilled in him by his father, a man devoted to serving society for the greater good. A recurring motif in the film is Rudra’s statement, “My father once told me a story. Can I narrate it?” Each story told by him becomes a significant thread, weaving an essential connection throughout the narrative. Online movie streaming services

Rudra's first days in Mysuru, assigned to the Horse and Band Department, are anything but routine. A humorous exchange with his subordinate Govindu (Girish Shivanna) and an awkward initial meeting with Divya (Priyanka Kumar)—a prospective bride with a strong sense of principles—set the tone for his personal and professional challenges. Divya, who firmly believes that every relationship should begin with friendship, gradually becomes an unexpected ally in Rudra’s journey.

The narrative takes a gripping turn when Rudra is unofficially assigned to locate Manu (Akarsh), the missing son of MLA Devi Shetty (Vinod Alva). What starts as a seemingly straightforward missing person’s case soon spirals into a complex investigation, unravelling secrets tied to the 25-year-old mystery of the ill-fated 17A Kaveri Express bus. In this long-forgotten tragedy, everyone aboard, including the driver, met their demise in a suspicious and haunting accident.

Director KS Nandeesh’s Rudra Garuda Purana takes inspiration from the eerie Pan Am Flight 914 incident, where, as per a legend, a flight vanished in 1955 and reappeared in 1984, offering a chilling concept of time distortion for cinema. This unsettling idea is thinly mirrored in the film’s plot, particularly with the 17A Kaveri Express, where a long-forgotten mystery resurfaces after 25 years.