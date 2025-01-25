'Forest' movie review: A rollercoaster of comedy, thrills, and supernatural intrigue

Think of the forest, especially on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, and inevitably, the name Veerappan—the infamous brigand—comes to mind. He is a figure whose shadow looms large even in his absence. Forest taps into this association, using the woods as a setting and a symbol, crafting a tale where greed, mystery, and the supernatural collide. While shades of Veerappan loosely inspire Beera’s character, the film isn’t a tribute or a retelling of his activities. Instead, it’s a chaotic mix of treasure hunts, family feuds, and eerie encounters.

The story begins with a quarrel over ancestral property among cousins Suresha (Anish Tejeshwar), Satisha (Gurunandan), and Meenakshi (Archana Kottige). Meenakshi decides to sell her land, which sets off a chain reaction of legal battles. Enter a scheming loan shark, Chikkanna, who has a hearing problem and is on a hopeless romantic streak. Gopalappa (Rangayana Raghu), a self-proclaimed mystic whose black magic enterprise is more con than craft, also comes into the picture. Despite his supposed arcane knowledge, Gopalappa is a sly fraud exploiting gullible villagers.

The plot takes an unexpected twist when Meenakshi’s comatose grandfather (Avinash), a former smuggler, briefly awakens to reveal the location of a hidden 20-crore treasure in the forest—only to die right afterwards. This revelation propels the protagonists into the forest, where the film’s true adventure begins.

What follows is a film that offers thrills, evokes laughter, and keeps us hooked with supernatural intrigue. The treasure hunt soon turns into a survival drama as the group encounters Beera (Sooraj Pops), the ghostly guardian of the treasure. The forest becomes a character in itself, alive with mystical forces and an omnipresent sense of menace. Gopalappa tries to guide the group through voodoo rituals and cryptic mantras, but chaos ensues when a single drop of blood triggers a cascade of bizarre, otherworldly events centred on Meenakshi.

The mysterious code “J1952” deepens the intrigue, teasing a connection between the treasure and Beera’s spectral presence. As the group stumbles through the forest, they face not only their own fears but also the forest’s dark secrets. The code becomes a national buzz, leaving audiences questioning its significance as the surviving troupe finds themselves trapped in an unresolved mystery.