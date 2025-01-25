'Forest' movie review: A rollercoaster of comedy, thrills, and supernatural intrigue

Think of the forest, especially on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, and inevitably, the name Veerappan—the infamous brigand—comes to mind. He is a figure whose shadow looms large even in his absence. Forest taps into this association, using the woods as a setting and a symbol, crafting a tale where greed, mystery, and the supernatural collide. While shades of Veerappan loosely inspire Beera’s character, the film isn’t a tribute or a retelling of his activities. Instead, it’s a chaotic mix of treasure hunts, family feuds, and eerie encounters.
The story begins with a quarrel over ancestral property among cousins Suresha (Anish Tejeshwar), Satisha (Gurunandan), and Meenakshi (Archana Kottige). Meenakshi decides to sell her land, which sets off a chain reaction of legal battles. Enter a scheming loan shark, Chikkanna, who has a hearing problem and is on a hopeless romantic streak. Gopalappa (Rangayana Raghu), a self-proclaimed mystic whose black magic enterprise is more con than craft, also comes into the picture. Despite his supposed arcane knowledge, Gopalappa is a sly fraud exploiting gullible villagers.
The plot takes an unexpected twist when Meenakshi’s comatose grandfather (Avinash), a former smuggler, briefly awakens to reveal the location of a hidden 20-crore treasure in the forest—only to die right afterwards. This revelation propels the protagonists into the forest, where the film’s true adventure begins.
What follows is a film that offers thrills, evokes laughter, and keeps us hooked with supernatural intrigue. The treasure hunt soon turns into a survival drama as the group encounters Beera (Sooraj Pops), the ghostly guardian of the treasure. The forest becomes a character in itself, alive with mystical forces and an omnipresent sense of menace. Gopalappa tries to guide the group through voodoo rituals and cryptic mantras, but chaos ensues when a single drop of blood triggers a cascade of bizarre, otherworldly events centred on Meenakshi.
The mysterious code “J1952” deepens the intrigue, teasing a connection between the treasure and Beera’s spectral presence. As the group stumbles through the forest, they face not only their own fears but also the forest’s dark secrets. The code becomes a national buzz, leaving audiences questioning its significance as the surviving troupe finds themselves trapped in an unresolved mystery.
Casting the right actors is crucial for a film where humour must feel natural rather than forced. Forest strikes this balance with a well-chosen cast that aligns with the comedic and narrative demands of the film. Rangayana Raghu anchors the film with his impeccable comic timing and larger-than-life presence, adding depth to even the simplest scenes.
Chikkanna delivers standout moments with his witty one-liners and expressive humour, ensuring a smile every time he’s on-screen. Anish and Gurunandan, usually seen in lead roles, bring a fresh dynamic to the humour, their chemistry adding unpredictability to the narrative. Archana Kottige, the lone female in this male ensemble, shines with her rugged yet endearing avatar, holding her ground among seasoned performers. Special mention goes to Sooraj Pops, whose portrayal of Beera adds thrilling layers to the comedy, blending menace with intrigue.
Director Chandra Mohan, under rich production values, delivers a film that excels in writing, editing, and overall presentation. The jokes land well, maintaining a clean, refreshing tone free of vulgarity or double entendres—a rarity in today’s comedy films. Even the occasional cringe-worthy moments are cleverly directed at the characters themselves, making them more palatable.
The CGI work for the thriller elements is well-executed, barring a few minor exceptions. The tonal shift in the film’s final moments feels abrupt but adds an intriguing layer to the story, keeping the audience hooked till the end and marked by a surprise announcement.
A couple of well-composed songs with meaningful lyrics align beautifully with the core theme, offering moments of reflection amidst the chaos. The cinematographer plays a part in making the film a visual spectacle!
Beneath its light-hearted comedy, Forest subtly critiques greed, even exploring its implications in the afterlife. The filmmakers ensure the narrative remains entertaining and accessible, never veering into preachy territory. This comedy adventure hits all the right notes. With a treasure hunt, a ghost, mystical moments, and endless laughter, Forest is an adventure worth exploring.