'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' movie review: An earnest tale about fighting for the present and future

In Gandhi Tatha Chettu, the 13-year-old protagonist is named Gandhi. She was named by her grandfather in memory of the revered political leader who paved the path for India’s freedom. However, a young girl named Gandhi is not merely a quirky detail here. The freedom struggle of our nation was fought not just for its time but also for a better future. So, when Gandhi’s grandfather sows seeds for a plant, and Gandhi later strives to preserve it against all odds, we realise it’s no less a noble intent.

Debutant director Padmavathi Malladi, who has written for works like Mahanati and Brinda, narrates this story with great confidence. In fact, Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy looms large in the film. While the first half moves at an idyllic, casual pace, following the everyday life of Gandhi (Sukriti Veni Bandreddi), the second half is equally single-minded in its tone and story—it’s a 13-year-old girl on a solo, herculean mission to save her village from an industrialist. Her various attempts, big and small, funny and melancholic, mirror Mahatma Gandhi’s unrelenting struggle. Despite the thematic richness, the film settles for a largely saccharine sweet tone, and the message is rather conventional, barely anything you haven’t seen before — protecting nature, preserving your heritage, the perennial need to be self-reliant, thinking of the collective good. However, Padmavathi Malladi goes all in, capturing these moments with a lot of heart. It’s hard not to root for Gandhi in her journey—her naivete and fearlessness bring a smile to your face.

There are many small touches that highlight the earnestness of the film— like when Ramachandraiah asks Gandhi to treat her detractors like she treats a coin that fell on the floor. “Just shake off the dust and carry the value it adds to you,” he says. The way the camera focuses on Gandhi’s scalp for a long duration as the barber shaves the hair, or when Gandhi walks in bald while teaching the villagers how to make jaggery — we don’t dwell on the villagers’ shocked faces; we simply move on to their excitement to see what they can learn from a teenager. At one point, when Gandhi is distraught after her best friends criticise Mahatma Gandhi, claiming that possibly delayed the independence, she goes to her grandfather, who gives her much-needed clarity. Even though the film is set in the early 2000s, this moment feels relevant today, in a socio-political atmosphere riddled with misinformation.