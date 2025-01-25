'Sky Force' movie review: This aerial-actioner is on autopilot

For all those Nandu ads back in the day, Akshay Kumar sure smokes a lot in Sky Force. He offers a cigarette to a Pakistani prisoner of war and then takes it back to steal a hit when the latter refuses to cooperate (“It’s harmful for your health”). Like a hardboiled detective, he puffs away while reopening files or being existential by the window.

Not just him; in every other scene, other characters too can be seen burning away the minutes. It made me wonder, why? Is it because the film is set in the 60s, the era of the Marlboro Man, and that was the makers’ way of being historically accurate? Or was it to make dry scenes seem intense? I mean, even the word “Gumdrops” can sound like a piece of evidence if said after a puff and a pause.

Sky Force, touted to be a high-octane aerial actioner full of good old deshbhakti, is a drag and not just of the smoking kind. It is so by-the-book that even the revelation in its climax comes from one.

A brilliant but rebellious pilot who doesn’t go by the rules, slow-motion shots of Air Force officers running towards their jets, singer B Praak belting about sacrificing for the motherland—I could very well be describing recent dogfight dramas like Fighter (2024) and Tejas (2023). Sky Force is an unnecessary addition to the list. Another narrative nosedive, another one biting the dust.

After revolutionising commercial air travel in Sarfira (2024), Akshay Kumar dons the uniform as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, who leads an Air Force team called Tigers.

The lone wolf of the pack is T Vijaya, aka Tabby (Veer Pahariya), who, we are constantly told, is a “rulebreaker” and a “madman,” but all he does is puppy around Akshay’s Om, calling him his mentor.

He is more cutesy than gutsy. Retaliating to an attack on their base, the Tigers vow to give it back to the Pakis. They execute an airstrike, the country’s first ever, on Pakistan’s “most secure” and “impenetrable” Sargodha airbase. It’s a smooth and successful mission, but Tabby goes MIA. The Army and the government are apathetic, but Om takes it upon himself to find out what happened to him.