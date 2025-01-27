'Royal' movie review: Viraat shines in Dinakar’s signature family entertainer

Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for his knack for experimenting with genres in films like Jothe Jotheyalli, Navagraha, and Sarathi, has his own signature style This time, he teams up with newcomer Viraat and Sanjana Anand for a full-throttle commercial entertainer—a genre he’s mastered over the years. With Royal, Dinakar delivers exactly what fans expect: a high-energy family entertainer packed with drama, action, and sentiment. The film checks all the boxes of a quintessential commercial film—nothing more, nothing less.

The film’s plotline cleverly blends street smarts and sophistication, atypical of mass entertainers. What Royal also delivers is the emotional value.

The story kicks off with a group of girls, led by a vivacious Sanjana (Sanjana Anand), heading to Goa under the pretense of visiting Gokarna. Their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they hire Krishna (Viraat), a supposed male stripper, only to discover he’s actually a conman. Krishna steals their phones and demands money in return, setting the stage for a series of hilarious and dramatic twists.

Sanjana, initially outraged by Krishna’s antics, begins to see his softer side during their time together. Raised by a strong and compassionate single mother (Chaya Singh), Krishna reveals he dreams of nothing but a royal life, thanks to his unenviable childhood. His charm along with the vulnerabilities win Sanjana over, but just as she starts to believe in him, she learns his true motives. A bitter fallout ensues, leading Krishna into deeper trouble when he’s arrested and brought before a comatose business tycoon, who turns out to be his estranged father (Achyut Kumar).