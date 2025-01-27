'Royal' movie review: Viraat shines in Dinakar’s signature family entertainer
Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for his knack for experimenting with genres in films like Jothe Jotheyalli, Navagraha, and Sarathi, has his own signature style This time, he teams up with newcomer Viraat and Sanjana Anand for a full-throttle commercial entertainer—a genre he’s mastered over the years. With Royal, Dinakar delivers exactly what fans expect: a high-energy family entertainer packed with drama, action, and sentiment. The film checks all the boxes of a quintessential commercial film—nothing more, nothing less.
The film’s plotline cleverly blends street smarts and sophistication, atypical of mass entertainers. What Royal also delivers is the emotional value.
The story kicks off with a group of girls, led by a vivacious Sanjana (Sanjana Anand), heading to Goa under the pretense of visiting Gokarna. Their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they hire Krishna (Viraat), a supposed male stripper, only to discover he’s actually a conman. Krishna steals their phones and demands money in return, setting the stage for a series of hilarious and dramatic twists.
Sanjana, initially outraged by Krishna’s antics, begins to see his softer side during their time together. Raised by a strong and compassionate single mother (Chaya Singh), Krishna reveals he dreams of nothing but a royal life, thanks to his unenviable childhood. His charm along with the vulnerabilities win Sanjana over, but just as she starts to believe in him, she learns his true motives. A bitter fallout ensues, leading Krishna into deeper trouble when he’s arrested and brought before a comatose business tycoon, who turns out to be his estranged father (Achyut Kumar).
From this point, the narrative pivots into family drama and corporate intrigue. Krishna inherits a massive food production empire but soon learns it’s running into losses and caught in a debt trap. Flashbacks reveal the sacrifices of his mother, who opposed unethical practices in the business, and the eventual fallout with her husband. With the company’s future at stake, Krishna must rise above his conman instincts to honour his mother’s legacy and save the empire.
Enter Raghu Mukherjee as the scheming rival businessman, a formidable force determined to seize the food empire by any means necessary. With cunning strategies and an arsenal of underhanded tactics, he becomes the ultimate adversary to Krishna. As the stakes rise, Krishna must rely on his street smarts, newfound purpose, and the values instilled by his mother to outmanoeuvre this ruthless rival. Will Krishna, the conman with a conscience, rise above the chaos and save the legacy his family built?
Viraat shines as Krishna, bringing a blend of mischief, swagger, and vulnerability to the role. While his action sequences and dances are impressive, his dialogue delivery occasionally lacks punch, especially in emotional scenes. Sanjana Anand delivers a spirited performance, and her chemistry with Viraat is electric—their romantic track and dance sequences are a visual treat.
Chaya Singh’s portrayal of a resilient mother is the emotional backbone of the film, and her scenes with Viraat are deeply moving. Raghu Mukherjee impresses yet again, this time stepping into a sharp and sinister avatar. His portrayal of the crafty antagonist balances charm and menace in equal measure. Not to miss the debut of Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s son, Surya, who steps into the spotlight as the younger version of Viraat in the film. His portrayal adds an emotional layer to the story, showcasing the roots of Krishna’s character and the journey that shapes him into the man he becomes.
Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s direction carries his distinctive touch, weaving grandiose moments with heartfelt storytelling. The film nods to beloved hits like KGF and Charlie, sprinkling in a dash of nostalgia. At its core, Royal also sheds light on a pressing issue—how the cutthroat corporate culture that is driven by profit motive paves way for adulteration and the launch of harmful preservatives into the market. The first half, albeit a tad prolonged, skilfully sets up Krishna’s sly conman persona. The second half accelerates the narrative, evolving into a gripping blend of revenge and family drama that keeps the audience engaged.
The film boasts stunning visuals, capturing the vibrancy of Goa and the grandeur of Krishna’s newfound royal life. Charan Raj’s music complements the narrative, with foot-tapping numbers and soulful melodies. The action sequences are well-executed, with Viraat showcasing his physical prowess.
The mother-son bond is the film’s heart, delivering some of the most memorable and heartwarming moments. Viraat and Sanjana’s chemistry adds charm, while the corporate drama and ethical dilemmas provide depth to the storyline. However, the film could have benefitted from tighter editing in the first half, and some dialogues lack the impact needed to elevate key scenes.
Royal is an out-and-out commercial entertainer that balances action, comedy, and sentiment. It’s a tale of redemption, family, and the struggle to uphold values in a world where unscrupulous pursuit towards success is the norm. With engaging performances, emotional depth, and Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s directorial flair, Royal is worth a watch for fans of mass cinema
Royal
Directior: Dinakar Thoogudeepa
Cast: Viraat, Sanjana Anand, Achyuth Kumar, Chaya Singh, Rahu Mukhejee and Surya
Rating : 3/5