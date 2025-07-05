3BHK Movie Review: An unconvincing advertisement for middle-class success



3BHK could have worked brilliantly as a critique of a broken social system, about how it utterly failed the ever-expanding middle class. But, with its surgical warmth and calculated relatability, the treatment of the film makes it apparent that we are being sold an idea instead of being told a story. The story and the tone of the film are constantly fighting with each other. The story is pulling towards a methodical elaboration of a family’s struggle, while the tone, largely aided by the bright visuals and sappy music, is constantly trying to paint a saccharine picture. There is a poignant scene towards the beginning of the film where the son, Prabhu (Siddharth), is broken down after his first major academic disappointment. With ample cinematic punctuation, a wad of cash is shown to be passed from the mother (Devayani) to the father (Sarathkumar) to the sister (Meetha Raghunath) and finally to the son, Prabhu, to help him get back up and try harder. The rousing music clearly goads us to feel warmth, and the scene is ostensibly geared to make us see how an entire family comes together to support the son. Previously, we didn't just see Prabhu mourning a disappointing exam result; he is broken down by guilt of not being able to help his family. So, as Prabhu clutches the wad of cash with resolve, and the music tells us to root for his success, we cannot help but feel bad for how Prabhu, aided by his own family, is being pushed further into a vicious system that will no doubt break him through more guilt. It cannot be overstated how much the music works against the film, with its constant neediness to register its presence. Quiet moments are a luxury in 3BHK. One could make the argument that 3BHK simply shows the world for what it is and not how we would like it to be. Even with its carefully adjusted perspective of 'The world for what it is', the film ultimately drives to a simplistic ending with nothing much to say. So, its worldview seems to serve no other purpose than to provide artificial warmth at the end.