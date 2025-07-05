Paranthu Po Movie Review: An enjoyable and poignant pursuit of happiness that never forgets to have fun

And in between all this empathy and judgment among the adults, Ram weaves a rather enterprising world for the young Anbu, who feels like a prisoner in a concrete world that his parents like to call home. Of course, he also enjoys the benefits of living in a city that thrives on consumerism. But Paranthu Po also points out that he is smiling and enjoying despite his loneliness. Gokul and Glory are going out of their way to ensure Anbu studies in the best of schools, wears the best of clothes and shoes, and is surrounded by kids who come from privileged backgrounds. In fact, in a scene, Gokul tells his father that the reason why Anbu is made to study in an expensive school is that the kid would have influential friends. And Gokul wishes Anbu understood the sacrifices and struggles they are undergoing for him. While there are scenes where Anbu is adamant about having both parents at home, and not being the child who is locked in the house during half-yearly holidays because both have businesses to run, he is also the son who stands up for his entrepreneur mother when it matters. He is just eight, but at times, he is also mature beyond his age, and Ram allows Anbu to be both, at the same time.