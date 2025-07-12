1st Day 1st Show Movie Review: A cinema in a cinema, but lost in its own cut

There was a time when cinema arrived on reel wheels; today, it streams via satellites. The struggles persisted until a few months ago, when the hard disk had to be sent to Chennai to be uploaded. 1st Day 1st Show tries to tell that story — of ambition, desperation, dreams, and digital delivery — but ends up more scattered than stirring.



Set against the backdrop of the Kannada film industry, this is a cinema-about-cinema tale. Director Rohith attempts to deliver a pan-Indian heartbeat wrapped in local truths. Jai, in the lead, embodies every filmmaker ever told they won’t make it. Laila owns the stage, Ankita Gowda keeps the anchor grounded, and even Kunigal Srinivas Rao, as the faceless executive producer, reminds us that cinema may be a business, but it’s also about soul.

Director: Girish G

Cast: Girish G, Jeevitha Vasishta, Aniruddha Sastry, Rohit Srinath, and B M Venkatesh