Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s May-December romance doesn’t go beyond its springtime aesthetics

After boy meets girl, it’s time for the second stage of love: family meets family. The Tripathis are a patriarchal lot. Shrirenu’s elder brother Bhanu (Manish Chaudhari) is in the real estate business and treats women too like property. His wife Kusum (Ayesha Raza) feels neglected while daughter Nisha (Shriyam Bhagnani), although qualified, has to be at the receiving end of sexist instructions. The Boses, on the other hand, are Dharma’s version of a Bengali family, full with sitar-teaching grandmother, office-going women and closeted-writer uncle. Bhanu is judgmental of the Boses’ modernity, but it isn’t much of a hindrance and the couple gets engaged. On the day, however, Shrirenu gets a surprise which could have been seen from miles before. Madhu is the same girl who was moaning his name on the app. Although liberal in mind and pookie in mannerisms, Shrirenu might have some red flags in his spirit.