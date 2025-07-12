Darshan’s Devil wraps Bengaluru schedule, eyes final leg in Thailand

There has been a constant buzz surrounding Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming mass entertainer Devil since its inception, and the excitement only grows louder. The film has now wrapped a crucial 70-day schedule in Bengaluru and Udaipur.
Now, the next and final stop is Thailand. The team is set to fly out on Tuesday for a 10-day shoot that includes song sequences and montage shots across Phuket, Krabi, and Bangkok. “We had shot for 18 days last year, and having resumed in April this year, we’ve now wrapped the Bengaluru schedule in 70 days on Friday. We worked 24 hours straight on some days, and it’s been intense, but it helped us complete the shoot,” shared Thashwini Veer, executive producer and wife of director Prakash Veer.
Devil marks the second collaboration between Darshan and director Prakash Veer, following their successful outing with Tarak. The film stars Rachana Rai as the female lead, with acclaimed actor Mahesh Manjrekar playing the antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Sharmiela Mandre, Achyuth Kumar, and Vinay Gowda in pivotal roles.
On the OTT front, there’s strong demand for the film’s digital rights. “Yes, there is a demand,” confirms Thashwini. “But we will make a decision after we return from Thailand. Timing is everything," she says.
Speculation around the Devil release date is high. While some suggest a late September release, others hint at October or even December. “October is being considered, but it depends on post-production progress. Even December is being looked at. An official announcement will be made in the first week of August,” Thashwini reveals.
Adding to the excitement, a grand song release from Devil is planned around Ganesh Chaturthi.
Presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by Vaishno Studios’ J Jayamma and Prakash Veer, Devil features cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj and music by Ajaneesh Loknath.