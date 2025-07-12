Darshan’s Devil wraps Bengaluru schedule, eyes final leg in Thailand





There has been a constant buzz surrounding Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming mass entertainer Devil since its inception, and the excitement only grows louder. The film has now wrapped a crucial 70-day schedule in Bengaluru and Udaipur.



Now, the next and final stop is Thailand. The team is set to fly out on Tuesday for a 10-day shoot that includes song sequences and montage shots across Phuket, Krabi, and Bangkok. “We had shot for 18 days last year, and having resumed in April this year, we’ve now wrapped the Bengaluru schedule in 70 days on Friday. We worked 24 hours straight on some days, and it’s been intense, but it helped us complete the shoot,” shared Thashwini Veer, executive producer and wife of director Prakash Veer.

