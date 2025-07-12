Oho Enthan Baby Movie Review: Interesting ideas marred by unearned resolutions

Let's keep aside love, and discuss heartbreaks. How you deal with a heartbreak and how you define it is very telling of what love means to you. The protagonist of Oho Enthan Baby, Ashwin (Rudra), in a scene, tells Meera (Mithila Palkar) that he remained single after suffering a heartbreak. And what is the heartbreak he is referring to? A lesbian college mate, for whom he had one-sided feelings, turned him down and confessed she liked his female friend. Krishnakumar Ramkumar's film is a hard sell as a romcom for these reasons.

The film begins with Mysskin's (as himself) assistant director Ashwin getting an opportunity to pitch a story to Vishnu Vishal (as himself). The actor's witty assistant, King (Redin Kingsley), sends Ashwin back, saying that the actor is in a mood to act in a love story and not in the kind of story he has pitched. A dejected Ashwin leaves, only to realise halfway that he indeed has a love story – his own – and heads back to Vishnu's residence to narrate the story. What is Ashwin's love story? What is the self-discovery he makes while narrating it to Vishnu Vishal and where does this self-discovery lead him? These questions form the central plot of Oho Enthan Baby.

Director: Krishnakumar Ramkumar

Cast: Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Vishnu Vishal, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley

To the film and the filmmaker's credit, the story had all the trappings of a coming-of-age romance with regular laughs. There are some useful ideas, such as not wanting to exploit one's own love story for the sake of becoming a director and the exploration of the anxiety attachment style. However, the film suffers from narrative paralysis. It meanders before reaching a particular point. You tend to agree with the resolution but are not convinced that the characters go through stuff sufficiently to be able to think the way they think and do things as a result.