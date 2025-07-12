Superman Movie Review: Makes you believe absolute good is always relevant

Decades of superhero cinema. Every form of superhuman strength imagined, enjoyed, critiqued, deconstructed, and analysed. The genre has been established, subverted, parodied, and even reinvented countless times. In 1978, you could boldly declare, “You'll believe a man can fly,” and people would flock to the theatres. Flying isn’t as dazzling anymore. After cycles of supposed ‘superhero fatigue’, comes the grandfather of all superheroes, Superman. But isn’t he overtly powerful and too good? And isn’t that too boring? Valid points. As real-world cynicism seeps into superhero media, it has become increasingly hard to buy an unabashedly hopeful farm boy who is not corrupted by absolute power. So, a question lingers: is Superman possible?

James Gunn answers that question the way fiction answers everything. The film doesn’t care about the pursuit of whether Superman is realistic or how the world would react to such an omnipotent being. This is also why Gunn ignores the origins of the character. The world isn’t reacting to a God-like being; they have been familiar with metahumans for thousands of years. Instead, the film makes you hope for an unabashedly optimistic character like Superman, who believes in everyone’s goodness, even if it means he gets repeatedly pummeled to the floor. It is not that he is realistic, but you feel a hint of warmth in the ancient part of your brain that yearns for such a character to be realistic; perhaps you believe you are capable of such inner light yourself. And that is what connects you to the film, despite the number of issues that would have pulled you out if it were a story about any other character.

Director: James Gunn



Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion