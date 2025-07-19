I Know What You Did Last Summer Movie Review: A formulaic slasher sans thrills

The film, to its detriment, relies solely on audiences remembering previous entries in the franchise. A template accident takes place, in which some template characters are involved, who are chased by a template dark figure. But even those scenes are let down due to a lack of proper writing. For example, when Danica hides from the killer in a locker room and is still found by the killer and almost gets killed, it is the plot armour that saves her, in the form of her friend, and not clever writing. Beyond plot armour, there are also flimsy plot points that justify the existence of certain characters. Tyler (Gabbriette Bechtel) is a true crime podcaster who wants to cover the events of the 1997 film. She is shown to be connected to Ava, who calls for her help to investigate the events of the original film to get clues about the latest attacks. But in the end, that is all she turns out to be. Just a tool for the characters to end up at a particular place. In another scene, the film shows the perpetrator killing off a couple of major characters, only to find out later that those characters have survived miraculously. With such decisions, the film's natural flow is broken, distracting the audience continuously.