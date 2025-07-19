Ekka Movie Review: A gritty gamble where the cards are stained with dreams, dust, and destiny



Yuvarajkumar shows growth here. Unlike his restrained debut in Yuva, he explores a broader emotional arc, from shy village lad to reluctant rowdy. Some heavier scenes could have used more bite, but he holds the screen with sincerity. Sanjana Anand is grounded as Nandini, her romance with Mutthu is refreshingly soft-spoken. So is Mallika's role, played by Sampada, which adds substance to the role. Atul Kulkarni brings gravitas as always, while Poornachandra Mysore shines in a performance that balances menace and melancholy. While Shruti is, at times, loud, her silences and small gestures anchor the film. Even Archana Kottige’s blink-and-miss role adds value. But the journey of Mutthu to Bengaluru begins with his friend Ramesh, the very reason behind his migration.