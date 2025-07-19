Junior Movie Review: Kireeti Reddy makes a convincing debut in a massy, soulful ride

Director Radhakrishna Reddy crafts Junior within a familiar commercial framework — campus capers, dance numbers, and dramatic dialogues — but infuses it with a surprisingly tender core. At its heart, the film is about parenting, misunderstood love, redemption, and the aching need to reconnect across generations. Designed as a launch vehicle for debutant Kireeti Reddy, Junior does more than introduce an actor — it explores what happens when youthful exuberance collides with long-buried emotional truths.

The story begins on an almost offbeat note. Kodandapani (Ravichandran) and Shyamala (Sudharani), an elderly couple residing in Vijayanagara, stun their conservative neighbourhood by expecting a child late in life. Society’s whispers force them to leave town in search of peace. But tragedy cuts that journey short — Shyamala dies in childbirth during a bus ride, leaving Kodandapani a single parent. It's an unconventional start for a mainstream film, but it sets the emotional compass.

Fast forward to the present, and their son Abhinav (Kireeti Reddy) bursts onto the screen with a high-octane college chase sequence, a showcase for the young actor’s flair. From there, Junior transforms into a vibrant campus entertainer, where fun, rebellion, and romance reign.

