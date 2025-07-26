Su From So Movie Review: JP Thuminad and Raj B Shetty conjure a spirited riot with a lot of soul
Su From So(4 / 5)
Su From So Movie Review:
Some films arrive unannounced, with no hype or stars, and quietly root themselves in your memory. Su from So is one of those rare finds. It doesn’t demand attention. It strolls in quietly, and before you realise, you’re immersed in its eerie, funny, and emotional world. While the trailer barely scratches the surface, when we step into this village, we’re in for something truly unexpected.
Set in a lush coastal town where tradition meets absurdity, Su from So paints a vivid picture—a place where people gather in equal numbers for weddings and funerals. Two constants define this world: liquor, and Ravi Anna (Shaneel Gowtham), the village’s go-to fixer and accidental hero. The 'Danks Them' song captures his spirit perfectly.
Director: JP Thuminad
Cast: JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje
He’s the man who’s never taken a hit, emotionally or otherwise. Everyone leans on him, even when they don’t follow his advice. But what happens when a problem arises that he can’t solve with muscle or macho charm? That’s when Sulochana enters—not as a person, but as a presence.
Her arrival sets off a chain of strange events. Flickering lights, passing shadows, and whispers of a spirit that came with love. Slowly, this supernatural disturbance builds, blurring the line between the living and the dead.
Director JP Thuminad, who also plays Ashoka—the boy at the centre of it all—balances comedy, absurdity, and emotion with remarkable control. Where most comedies lose steam midway, Su from So stays focused and consistently engaging. The writing is sharp, occasionally ridiculous, but always purposeful, with sadness quietly tucked beneath the surface. It reminds us that laughter often hides pain.
Ashoka’s innocent infatuation, and his obsession with the smell of Lux soap, becomes the trigger for the haunting. As his connection with Sulochana deepens, JP’s performance moves from playful mimicry to eerie embodiment, never slipping into parody. His transformation is deeply felt, and that’s where he shines, both as actor and director.
Shaneel Gowtham is the film’s emotional anchor. His Ravi Anna is not flashy but believable. He is a man shaped by past decisions, maintaining his local-hero image while revealing flashes of fragility, especially when Sulochana’s trail leads to Someshwara.
The supporting cast adds flavour. Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Arjun Kaje, and a host of non-actors inject humour throughout with natural ease.
And then comes Raj B Shetty, in a role best left unspoiled. His entry is one of the film’s biggest surprises. Walking the fine line between satire and sincerity, he parodies spiritual influencers without mocking faith. His eccentricity is measured, which makes his performance all the more impactful.
Technically, the film holds strong. Sumedh K’s music blends into the narrative, evoking nostalgia without pulling focus away from the film. Most songs are well-placed and add to the mood. Sandeep Tulasidas’s background score enhances tension, punctuates comedy, and adds emotional weight. Chandrashekar’s cinematography captures the texture of coastal life, while Nithin Shetty’s editing keeps the pace tight.
What truly sets Su from So apart is its storytelling. It could have easily leaned into cheap scares or slapstick, but instead, it explores folklore, trauma, and gender fluidity in clever, understated ways.
The second half brings added depth, with Sulochana’s backstory unfolding without melodrama. Rituals to exorcise her and the slow reveal of buried truths push the narrative forward, while also poking fun at the absurdity of human reactions to the supernatural. Even the sambar tastes different when someone’s possessed, the film quips, tongue firmly in cheek.
Sandhya Arakere could have had a functional role, but she delivers a quiet intensity that helps bind the emotional threads. The climactic stretch blends chaos and catharsis with care, and it works because the film earns every beat.
A few metaphors are a little too obvious, and some jokes stretch the absurdity, but these are small bumps in an otherwise riotous ride.
Much of the film’s authenticity comes from how its actors behave like their characters rather than simply perform. This isn’t a film where one lead dazzles while others fade. Every performer gets a moment to shine.
The tonal shifts are handled deftly. One moment you’re laughing at a man who mistakes a ghost for constipation; the next, you're met with a silence that lingers. Just as your eyes begin to mist, a flying plate of snacks resets the rhythm. That balance is rare.
More than its humour or haunting, Su from So excels at world-building. The village feels lived-in, it is a place where men drink more than they think, where spirits seem more grounded than the living. And beneath all that, the film quietly asks some radical questions: Why is female rage feared? Why must women’s stories scream through folklore to be heard? Why is it easier to believe in ghosts than in a woman’s truth? Su from So doesn’t answer directly, but it leaves clues, gently nudging us to look deeper.
Raj B Shetty deserves credit not just as a performer, but also as a producer for having backed a rooted, strange, and beautiful story. In the wrong hands, this film could have easily fallen apart. Instead, we get a genre-defying, tone-bending tale that stays with you.
This film is infused with spirit—both tangible and metaphorical. It’s not just about ghosts or gags. It’s about guilt, gossip, and the truths that refuse to stay buried. JP Thuminad proves that strong writing, eccentric characters, and a rooted vision can travel far, even without stardom. That flickering light or banging door? Maybe a spirit, or just a sign of great storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll.
You don’t need to know the language; Su from So connects through emotion, where even the laughter has something to say. Local, yet universal. A must-watch, not just for horror or comedy fans, but for anyone who believes cinema can still surprise, subvert, and stay with you.
And yes, by the end, you might just wish a Sulochana walked into your life too.