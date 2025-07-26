Su From So Movie Review: JP Thuminad and Raj B Shetty conjure a spirited riot with a lot of soul

More than its humour or haunting, Su from So excels at world-building. The village feels lived-in, it is a place where men drink more than they think, where spirits seem more grounded than the living. And beneath all that, the film quietly asks some radical questions: Why is female rage feared? Why must women’s stories scream through folklore to be heard? Why is it easier to believe in ghosts than in a woman’s truth? Su from So doesn’t answer directly, but it leaves clues, gently nudging us to look deeper.