Bandook Movie Review: A bruised saga of bullets, betrayal, and broken youth

The twist that Mitra is Vishwamitra adds a heavy layer to the story. The murders that scatter the plot—masked, dramatic, and brutal—are not random. Each killing is a confrontation, a hidden message intended to reveal the corruption within the very systems that let him down. The Joker-like mask, the clues, and the deliberate violence are his means of regaining power from those who once took it away. He occupies the dual role of victim and avenger.