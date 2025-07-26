Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie Review: A fun-filled and flawed take on marriages, divorces, and everything in between

Divorce, just like marriage, isn’t something that is just about the couple. It might seem to the world that it is a personal choice, but it is always a culmination of causations. And divorce, just like marriage, isn’t something that is in the hands of the couple in question. The Indian society, and its legal framework, goes out of its way to enforce the sanctity of marriage, and paints divorce as an evil entity that is out to destroy its very fabric. But representation of the same in our movies has always been sketchy at best. In fact, there are very few movies that even talk about divorce, and to have a film like Thalaivan Thalaivii pooh-poohing it might seem detrimental and regressive. But Pandiraaj is someone who has clearly understood the possible backlash for the same. “I don’t know how people can stay away from their loved ones after getting divorced. What is the use of that freedom and respect?” asks a distraught Aagaasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi), who quickly adds, “But what do I know? It is their life… but I can’t stay away.” Now, this might seem as a commentary against the concept of divorce, or the character’s inexplicable love for his wife, which doesn’t seem to understand the concept of separation. Is divorce wrong? Nope. Can a character not want to get divorced over things like ego and extended family-induced discord? Yes. Can both these concepts co-exist in the same film? Well, that is what Thalaivan Thalaivii tries to explore, albeit with mixed results.