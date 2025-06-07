Thug Life Movie Review: A promising gangster drama bogged down by a generic revenge saga

This coin is tossed around by various people around them, including Sakthivel’s brother Manikkam (Nasser), his henchmen Pathros (Joju George) and Anburaj (Bagavathi Perumal). Each of them have their reasons to want to be close to the throes of power, and it is interesting how they all play off each other and weave a web of deceit and lies. This is a particularly fascinating phase in the film because it is not every day that we see a vulnerable gangster. These portions play out like a Shakespearean tragedy riddled with wry humour that works like a dream.



Kamal Haasan plays Sakthivel with a childlike enthusiasm, and the character too reflects this mental state. Even when he is wooing his wife Jeeva (Abhirami), he is playful. Even when he is philandering with impunity by spending time with Indrani (Trisha), he has a spring in his step. Even when he is arguing with Amar and Manikkam about how to conduct the gang’s operations, there is a sense of levity to the proceedings. In fact, the humour works brilliantly, and it is a wonderful exploration of a facet not often seen in Mani Ratnam’s films. Thug Life builds up beautifully by bringing together the various pieces of this seemingly intricate puzzle to a common point — the need for power.