Rana Naidu Season 2 Review: Rana Daggubatti and Venkatesh’s second coming is sloppy

Mumbai’s best “fixer” is back to the old grind. His wife might be cheating on him, his brothers find new troubles to get into every day, his daughter is dating a rapper and no matter how much he tries, he can’t outrun his daddy and his issues. A new opportunity arises itself in the form of an industrialist Viraj Oberoi (played by Rajat Kapoor) and his children warring for his throne. There is also an antagonist in the mix: Arjun Rampal as Rauf Mirza, a Lion King’s Scar-coded gangster who has a score to settle with Rana.

There are so many moving parts but the whole machine keeps on clogging. The series takes convenient routes to get out of conundrums. At various instances, the sequence of events can leave you confused, only to be ironed out later with the aid of a flashback. It’s afterthought-writing, done probably to milk the popularity of the first season. There are no surprises. Even when things are falling apart around Rana, you know he is going to make it. Some clumsy manoeuvre, like planting evidence (which will of course be shown in a hazy flashback) and he will be the last man laughing.