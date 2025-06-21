DNA Movie Review: A chilling investigative drama bogged down by commercial cliches

Tamil cinema often explores the complexities of marriage. From marital discord due to forced marriage to people falling out of love, and hoping the other one falls into love, we have seen various facets of marital life be explored in our films. And when director Nelson Venkatesan introduces a distraught Anand (Atharvaa) and a chirpy but disturbed Divya (Nimisha Sajayan) in his latest film, DNA, the stage was set for yet another exploration of two random people deciding to live their lives together. This is a space Nelson has excelled in, right from his debut film, Oru Naal Koothu, which dealt with the idea of marriage. Even in Monster, although the primary story was a man-rodent conflict, it spoke about companionship, empathy, and loneliness. And it was a culmination of all of these themes in his third film, Farhana. However, in DNA, Nelson lets go of his strong suit to put on an armour of investigative drama, and is unable to balance both with the required panache.

Director: Nelson Venkatesan



Cast: Atharvaa, Nimisha Sajayan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Balaji Sakthivel

DNA begins with a bar song about love, loss, and loneliness, and it is quite a surprising start to a Nelson film. Nevertheless, this song atleast serves the purpose of condensing Anand’s backstory into a few minutes. Soon enough, we understand why Anand is a drunkard and a druggie rolled into one, who is the poster child of infamy in a house filled with professors and researchers. But despite the seemingly educated backgrounds, they are quite regressive, and think the only way their rehabilitated son can get married is to find a girl below their ‘class’ and someone who has a ‘problem.’ And bam! We have Divya. She is said to be affected by Borderline Personality Disorder, and her parents do say she has a bunch of tablets and undergoes therapy. However, what’s disappointing is the rather one-note exploration of the disorder. And the flippant use of ‘loosu ponnu’ could have actually been excused if not for a dialogue that comes later, which goes, “Kalyanathukku apram ellaam normal aaiduchu.” It reinforces the age-old Tamil cinema trope that marriage is the solution for everything, especially mental health issues.