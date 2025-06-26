Timmana Mottegalu Review: A slow-burning fable of forest, faith, and fate

As the team ventures into Hulinetti, a dreaded part of the forest steeped in lore, the film drifts into the surreal. Timma’s guilt manifests in dreamlike sequences where a divine presence, possibly the Naga Devatha, challenges his choices. These moments blend myth and morality, questioning the ethics of human ambition in sacred spaces.

The climax is both intimate and symbolic. Timma finally finds the eggs but at a personal cost. His son is missing. The forest, it seems, has exacted its price. What begins as a mission to rebuild a home becomes a journey through doubt, belief, and ultimately, self-reckoning. Is man the protector of nature, or its persistent violator? Keshav Guttalike brings quiet strength and authenticity to the role of Timma. His performance is grounded and emotionally resonant, perfectly capturing a man caught between tradition, survival, and conscience. The scenes featuring Timma’s son and his friend are particularly moving; their innocent yet revealing conversations about land ownership subtly reflect the early internalisation of class divides. It’s a thoughtful narrative device that adds a meaningful layer of social commentary. The score by Hemanth Jois is masterful—lyrical, ambient, and thematically rich. It never overpowers; instead, it echoes the moods of the forest and the people who live within it. Praveen’s cinematography is breathtaking. Every frame feels alive, teeming with the moist textures of Malnad—its mists, trees, and silences. The camera doesn’t just capture the forest—it reveres it. Timmanna Motegalu reflects on nature, need, and the ancient tension between faith and reason. It is a film that treats the forest not merely as a setting but as a sentient character—watchful, mysterious, and unwilling to be tamed.