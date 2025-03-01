1990's Movie Review: A film that never quite manages to find its feet

Director Nandakumar CM’s new film insists on dragging us through a melodramatic time warp that feels like it’s been frozen in a fog of 90s nostalgia. Welcome to a period where love stories couldn’t be exchanged over a quick text message or a DM, and societal pressures were so overpowering that they required full-on dramatics to even hint at romance.

Director: Nandakumar CM

Cast: Rani Warad, Arun Kumar

1990’s opens with a group of people lamenting an emotionally charged love story from that era. The film follows Pratibha (Rani Warad) and Paapu (Arun Kumar), two lovers trapped in the struggle of inter-caste, inter-religion love. This age-old trope of forbidden romance—because who needs a fresh take when you’ve got this juicy drama that could even give rise to daily soaps?

1990’s comes across as a good romantic drama, but it quickly feels like an overwhelming case of melodrama, with exaggerated expressions and just a little too much of everything. Love? Check. Societal expectations? Oh, plenty of that. The clash between tradition and personal desires? Absolutely. It’s the kind of film that wears its heart on its sleeve, but instead of tugging at your heartstrings, it yanks them in every direction, turning them into a tangled mess.

Pratibha, the girl torn between family loyalty and the undeniable pull of love, and Paapu, her childhood tormentor turned ardent lover, are at the centre of this tale. In true romantic fashion, Paapu, after years of being a jerk and offering no kind of attentive affection, suddenly realises he’s madly in love with Pratibha. What follows is Paapu’s utter inability to express himself properly, which stretches on until the interval and even beyond. When he finally does try, it’s like watching someone struggle to solve a puzzle without the right pieces or precision. As the narrative progresses, all the caste, religion, and family constraints come rushing in. Of course, society can’t have a love story that doesn’t come with a mountain of obstacles.