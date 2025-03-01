Aghathiyaa Movie Review: A disjointed horror film that falls flat

The film also struggles with making its central characters anything more than one-dimensional caricatures. Take, for instance, a scene where the antagonist, Edwin Duplex (Edward Sonnenblick), deliberately shoots at a massive elephant, fully aware that it will retaliate. When the inevitable happens, and the enraged elephant charges at him, Siddharthan (Arjun) swoops in like a knight in shining armour to save Edwin from the mess he willingly created. But it doesn’t stop there—Edwin then goes on to praise Siddharthan for rescuing him from a crisis that was entirely his own doing. The film bends over backwards to hammer home the idea that Siddharthan is the epitome of goodness while Edwin is pure evil, leaving no room for nuance or complexity. In moments designed to make us laugh, we sit unmoved. And when so-called angels heroically battle demons, we end up chuckling—not out of awe, but thanks to the film’s inconsistent editing, which is in stark dissonance with the mood of the scenes.