Apaayavide Eccharike Movie Review: A fleeting blend of suspense and laughter
Apaayavide Eccharike(3 / 5)
Apaayavide Eccharike, as a title, alerts viewers with a warning: Danger and a bold promise. At first glance, it suggests a chilling horror-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But does the film live up to it? Unfortunately, the plot delivers a jumbled concoction that attempts to balance humour and horror. The film opens with a suspenseful, eerie moment, only to veer sharply into the lives of three carefree, aimless friends. The plot of the Abhijit Thirthahalli directorial revolves around three underachieving students—Suri (Vikas Uttaiah), Petge (Raghav), and Gaabri (Mithun)—whose lives are stuck in a rut. They’re reckless, irresponsible, and constantly seeking shortcuts to make money, while barely making a dent in their studies—a premise that’s far from fresh. One wonders whether this will be enough to elevate the material beyond its bare minimum.
Director: Abhijit Thirthahalli
Cast: Vikash Uthaiah, Raghav Kodachadri, Mithun Thirthahalli, Ashwin Haasan, Lankesh Ravana, and Radha Bhagavati
The first half of Apaayavide Eccharike is an exercise in banality. It tries to engage us in meaningful ways, briefly playing with the idea of carefree bachelor life. However, the film is peppered with unremarkable moments, dragging its feet until the second half kicks in, which is where its true essence lies. Here, it dishes out a supernatural horror twist that delves into the consequences of resource exploitation in the forest, layered with voodoo, and culminating in a whodunit. The concept is novel, but the execution feels light, with multiple subplots that could have been trimmed for pacing.
There’s a feeling of local pride here—Abhijith’s regional setting attempts to connect with the area’s audience, but it feels like an afterthought, more nostalgic than impactful. The horror elements in the second half do pick up; however, the plot meanders through various turns without fully grasping the tension that could have been built.
As for the performances, Vikas Uttaiah carries the film as Suri, showing solid potential, especially for a debut. His two companions, played by Mithun and Raghav, add some fun, though it’s the latter’s portrayal of Gaabri that brings humour to a film otherwise light on laughs. Harini Srikanth, as Devika, and other characters in key roles bring some intrigue, though the writing could have been sharper to develop the characters further. Radha Bhagavathi as the heroine, Dev, Rudra, and Navya as Kalavati do justice to their respective characters. Ashwin Hassan is undoubtedly a good actor, but the suspense built around him in his character with a negative shade, Sripad, the supposed antagonist, never makes the impact it should.
Setting aside the songs, Sunanda Gowtham’s background score helps establish a mood, and the cinematography complements the eerie setting—well-shot but never quite spectacular. Apaayavide Eccharike offers moments of enjoyment, but the distractions undermine the sustained tension that could have turned it into a gripping experience. It doesn’t fully capitalise on its potential. The danger here isn’t real—it’s a mirage, a fleeting sense of suspense mixed with laughter, one that can be sat through.