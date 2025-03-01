Sabdham Movie Review: Cacophony of intriguing ideas





Contrary to its deceptively simple title, Sabdham unravels its story on an eerily silent and intriguing note. Mysterious suicides in a hillside college, a professor with disturbing visions about the deaths, college management with suspicious intentions, and a paranormal investigator. The film has several interesting story threads, enough to keep us hooked. But as we follow these threads, we are constantly pulled away by a number of distracting issues. The chiefest of them all are the surprisingly bland dialogues and their tonally flat deliveries. For a major portion of the film, we are served condensed expositions and character motivations packaged in the form of interactions. The relationships between characters seem to go through an unusual progression. Lakshmi Menon’s Avanthika and Aadhi’s Ruben start off as people with contrasting ideologies, which naturally evolves into a flirtatious enmity, and later into romance. However, the dialogues underlining their interactions do nothing to signal their changing dynamics. We have to rely on our familiarity with cinematic conventions to understand that they both like each other all of a sudden. As to the why? It’s anybody’s guess.