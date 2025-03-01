Superboys of Malegaon Movie Review: A joyous film about the joy of making films

Their joy, however, is short-lived. After an anti-piracy raid at the parlour, Nasir decides to take matters (and a camera) into his own hands. They are going to remake Sholay (1975), Malegaon-style. An out-of-work resident writer, Farogh (Vineet Kumar Singh) comes on board for the script, photo-studio owner Akram (Anuj Duhan) lends the camera, loom worker and aspiring actor Shafique (Shashank Arora) is the clapper boy, Gabbar Singh becomes Rubber Singh and Basanti is renamed Basmati. The film, made at a budget of Rs 30,000, makes Rs 3 lakh. A profit of 900 per cent. With big money, however, comes big egos and soon Nasir and friends part ways only to reunite to make a final film for a dying friend.

Superboys of Malegaon is a fascinating film about the making of films. Its beauty is garnished with the little details writer Varun Grover peppers in the screenplay. Trupti (Manjiri Pupala), a dancer who ultimately plays Basmati in the Sholay parody, puts a laddoo in her purse before she proceeds to take food at a wedding. It’s later revealed that she has a little kid back home. Her husband’s abuse is never spelt out, only shown via her limping foot as she comes for shoot one day. Not only depth, even irony lies in the details. Farogh accuses Nasir of being a sellout because he is putting an ad of a local matchbox brand in the film. He does so while smoking a cigarette.

Reema Kagti’s direction is tender and her frames are striking. Nasir, who works as a part-time wedding photographer, sees her ex-girlfriend get married and leave in a car. He doesn’t only capture her vidai but also his own grief in the camcorder. The scene has hues of yellow and red and is shot like a memory one might want to forget. Each character is given an interiority, a journey, an arc. Nasir and Farogh part ways but they understand each other once away. Farogh’s Mumbai chapter teaches him the value of Nasir. While away from Farogh, Nasir understands the importance of originality. This is a story of friendship, of growing together, of growing apart and coming back together.

Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh play the resourceful Nasir and the quixotic Farogh with flair. Adarsh embodies the excitement, while Vineet portrays the angst of every artist. The soul of the film, however, is Shashank’s meek Shafique. His character is the artist’s hope. When he flies as Superman in Nasir’s local spin on the Man of Steel, kids look, mouth gaping and eyes wide, their dreams also soaring with his cape.

More than anything, Reema and Varun get the sheer joy of creating something. They also portray it with beaming happiness. Filmmaking is all about finding cheap solutions to expensive problems, like making a dolly cam by sticking a camera to a bicycle. Maybe making a bass guitar out of rubber bands is not such a bad idea.