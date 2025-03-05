Mithya Movie Review: A haunting portrait of belonging and childhood trauma

Amidst the chaos, Mithya finds himself in a court case and lands in a shelter home. There, he meets a mentally challenged boy and wonders if he speaks Marathi. These spaces show Mithya yearning for some kind of touch with his happy past. His time at the shelter becomes a turning point, forcing him to confront difficult truths about himself and why people are trying to take him back to Mumbai.



Sumanth, as a director, tests his protagonist at every turn, unveiling Mithya’s psyche through quiet observations. Mithya constantly searches for answers—especially about why Vandana was adopted. This question gnaws at him, as he feels his own existence is something decided by others, not by him.



The film beautifully uses nature—the relentless rain, the swaying trees, the still waters—to mirror Mithya’s turbulent emotions. His anger and grief culminate in an explosive moment, where guilt, revenge, and deep-seated pain collide. But it’s only through this destruction that he finds a path toward healing. With the camera as a silent witness, the boy’s internal struggle plays out in raw, unspoken tremors. The film is slow but never forces proximity, allowing grief to take its course—often twisting into a misplaced rage.



Bhuvanesh Manivannan’s editing ensures a crisp, episodic flow, pushing us into the next moment without lingering too long. Midhun Mukundan’s music is sparing yet evocative, while Shreyank Nanjappa’s sound design anchors us in the protagonist’s world, making the film a sensory experience as much as a narrative one.



The last stretch of Mithya is about acceptance, and it’s heart-wrenching. You’re in for shocking surprises—ones that demand immense heart, a will to let go, and the courage to embrace a new reality. It’s a delight to wait and watch if Mithya shifts and quietly surrenders to the life he once fought against.



Mithya is grounded and doesn’t accommodate dramatic shifts. It neither sugarcoats trauma nor offers easy answers. Instead, it portrays the slow, aching process of healing—of a boy struggling to make peace with his past and find a future he can call his own. The film’s strength lies in its ability to make the audience feel every ounce of Mithya’s pain, his anger, and ultimately, his reluctant acceptance of life as it is. It’s a deeply human story—one that lingers long after the screen fades to black.



Even after travelling across film festivals for over two years, Mithya’s protagonist still tugs at your heart, making you want to reach out, understand, and connect with his emotions. While it is a film about a child, it’s not just a children’s film. It carries an emotional weight that will connect with audiences of all ages, leaving them charged with its raw, unfiltered portrayal of grief and growth. It’s a film that stays with you—an invitation to confront the parts of ourselves we often choose to ignore.