Kingston Movie Review: A stale horror film hidden beneath several convoluted ideas

The decision to write the sea monsters as a result of a scorned, greedy old man's ghost and not due to a cursed gold lying on the seabed is truly baffling. They do try to justify the move by showing how the villagers diligently took the time to melt the cursed gold and pour it on the coffin before tossing it into the ocean but this is exactly the kind of bending-over-backwards to stitch its ideas together that the film suffers from. GV Prakash Kumar tries his best to be the 'devil may care' hero but we fail to understand or connect with him as he goes from one bad decision to another, often putting everyone around him in danger. Kingston offers its major twists and turns with sincere effort, as though the predictable writing doesn't loudly hint at them several scenes ago.



Any film that promotes itself as "India/Tamil's first-ever—insert random sub-genre here—film" seems to be an instant red flag. Except for its grating sound mixing, Kingston seems to exhibit technical competency, and you could see how it could have offered an entertaining genre film. The director seems to have observed how some of the best creature films, like Jaws and the first Jurassic Park, greatly benefited from keeping their creatures in the shadows until the very end. The 'sea monsters' show up late in the film, building all the intrigue, we even forgive the chaotic storytelling and patiently wait in the hopes for the pay-off in the end. The disappointment is compounded when the sub-genre is disrespected and we realise that the 'sea monsters' are merely distractions while the main antagonist happens to be a plain old ghost. This is perhaps why a magician, who confounds and even annoys you all through the setup of his magic trick, gets away with it when he excites the audience with a satisfying reveal at the end. However, when the pay-off is just him telling you it was never a magic show but a stand-up comedy routine all along, perhaps the joke is on you.

