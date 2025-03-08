Rakshasa Movie Review: A noteworthy horror experiment with a time loop twist

Rakshasa: Chapter 2 opens with a chilling narration, introducing the legend of Brahmaraksha, an ancient terror whose presence spans time. The film weaves through history, connecting the tale of a king with hidden truths and a character tied to the Brahmaraksha legacy—a force that refuses to fade into the past. Director Lohith H, in his first attempt at this genre, explores how this spectral terror continues to haunt both the past and present, drawing eerie parallels between historical horrors and modern-day fears.

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Sonal Monteiro, Arna Rathod, and Shobraj

Direction: Lohith H

While cinema is often dominated by formulaic genres, Rakshasa: Chapter 2 stands out by blending horror with the concept of time loop. While Hollywood and Bollywood have explored time loop cinema, this concept remains rare in Kannada. The film merges this premise with horror, giving it a fresh twist—a first of its kind—and Lohith brings a sequel before the original.

A mysterious pettige (chest) serves as a vital link between the past and present, its journey fuelling the growing dread. As history collides with the present, a police commissioner (Shobraj) becomes embroiled in a chaotic investigation that spirals out of control. A deadly group of criminals wreaks havoc, and Satya (Prajwal Devaraj), an ex-cop disillusioned by his past, steps in to face the terror where the system fails. Despite leaving the force, Satya is pulled back—by the police or the ghosts of unfinished duty?

Satya's journey takes him to Ongole—an ex-cop now marked with a tattoo of a Mexican drug peddler, signalling that crime has no borders. His pursuit leads him through KSR Railway Station, setting an ominous tone for the film. The narrative slowly unravels Satya’s disciplined past as an officer. Though no longer part of the force, his nature remains unchanged. The police station undergoes shifts, both literally and metaphorically, reflecting the changing moral landscape of those in uniform.