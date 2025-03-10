Interval Movie Review: A sweet break in the chaos of youthful life
Film: Interval(3 / 5)
Some films have the rare ability to capture the essence of college life, painting a vivid picture of youthful energy, the unbreakable bonds of friendship, and the relentless pursuit of dreams amidst the everyday struggles. Interval is one such film, effortlessly blending humour with heartfelt moments as it follows a group of childhood friends navigating their college years and post-graduation job hunts. Set in a rural village, it offers a refreshing take on the universal challenges of youth, education, and the daunting leap into the professional world.
The film opens with a quirky yet heartfelt gesture: a special thanks to those who helped fund it. This genuine acknowledgement sets the tone of the struggles of filmmaking. The closing line, “You are responsible for your own dreams,” ties everything together, echoing the choices, consequences, and unexpected ‘intervals’ life throws at us.
Think of Interval as a metaphor. While we traditionally associate an interval with a break between two acts in a film, here it represents life’s transitions. It’s not about stopping; it’s about those moments when decisions are made, futures are shaped, and destinies take surprising turns. The story begins in a quaint village where three childhood friends—Ganesh S (Shashiraj), Ganesh T (Sukesh Sukhi), and Ganesh U (Prajwal Kumar Gowda)—take us through school, friendship, and academic struggles. We can all relate to the anxiety of showing a not-so-great report card to our parents, getting our grandmother’s thumbprint on it, and the universal dread of exams. Each of these three, with average grades around 60 per cent, faces the dilemma of whether to continue their studies amidst societal pressure questioning their abilities.
Sukesh Sukhi, a college lecturer who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues, brings his own college experiences to life. Directed by Bharath Varsh, the film strikes the perfect balance between humour and drama while staying grounded in the realities of rural life. When the trio enrols in mechanical engineering, the film recalls the chaos and charm of campus life, reminiscent of classic college capers. From ragging sessions to college friendships and even the creative ways of proposing love (using coriander leaves!), the film hits all the familiar notes. The universal struggle that unites them? Money. Whether pooling together for daily expenses or dealing with the financial pressures of education, the film subtly critiques the economic challenges students face.
Then come the exams, humorously portrayed in Interval. A two-hour exam feels longer than an entire movie. The real kicker, however, comes with campus interviews. The film highlights the harsh reality of student life—rejection, pressure, and panic during those last-minute interviews, especially for those not comfortable with English. The humour here is biting and relatable, capturing the anxiety of stepping into the adult world, where talent often isn’t enough.
Post-graduation, the trio heads to the city, convinced it’s the land of opportunities. The contrast between village simplicity and urban chaos is striking. Here, they face the harsh reality of job hunting, dealing with expectations, and realising that success is more about influence than raw talent. The carefree boys now question their choices as they navigate a competitive world driven by power.
Cast: Shashi Raj, Prajwal Kumar Gowda, Sukesh Sukhi, Sahana Aaradhya, and Charithra Rao
Director: Bharath Varsha
Just when city life seems like it might crush them, fate—through what the film calls ‘God-given intervals’—pushes them back to their roots. This return isn’t just physical but emotional. The warmth of family, the comforting embrace of home, and the grounding effect of one’s origins take centre stage. In one of the film’s most touching moments, the trio stands before Lord Ganesha, grappling with their failures and pondering what success truly means.
Interval is a story about youth—the fun, the folly, the fears, and the inevitable future. The film strikes a perfect balance between humour and drama, with spontaneous dialogue and natural performances from its leads. The trio’s raw energy and camaraderie add an authentic flavour to the film, which remains light-hearted and engaging. They convincingly play carefree youngsters cruising through life on their bikes, unsure of what the future holds. The second half shifts tone slightly, becoming more serious, which could be trimmed to maintain a more fun outlook.
The film is further elevated by its music, courtesy of Vikas Vasishta, meaningful lyrics by Pramod Marvanthe, and the college and village youth atmosphere captured by Rajkanth SK’s cinematography. Supporting performances by Sahana Aaradhya as Nisha and Charithra Rao as Sihi contribute to the story. The film stays true to its rural setting and characters, making it a refreshing departure from the typical urban-centric college dramas.
What sets Interval apart is its message. It connects with anyone who’s ever found themselves at a crossroads in life, reminding us that the real test isn’t in exams or job hunts—it’s in the choices we make. As the film progresses, it becomes more dramatic, building toward a climax that leaves the story open-ended. The ending reinforces the title: Life’s pauses and transitions are never truly over. The characters may be taking a break, but their path to finding responsibility is just unfolding.