Interval Movie Review: A sweet break in the chaos of youthful life

Some films have the rare ability to capture the essence of college life, painting a vivid picture of youthful energy, the unbreakable bonds of friendship, and the relentless pursuit of dreams amidst the everyday struggles. Interval is one such film, effortlessly blending humour with heartfelt moments as it follows a group of childhood friends navigating their college years and post-graduation job hunts. Set in a rural village, it offers a refreshing take on the universal challenges of youth, education, and the daunting leap into the professional world.

The film opens with a quirky yet heartfelt gesture: a special thanks to those who helped fund it. This genuine acknowledgement sets the tone of the struggles of filmmaking. The closing line, “You are responsible for your own dreams,” ties everything together, echoing the choices, consequences, and unexpected ‘intervals’ life throws at us.

Think of Interval as a metaphor. While we traditionally associate an interval with a break between two acts in a film, here it represents life’s transitions. It’s not about stopping; it’s about those moments when decisions are made, futures are shaped, and destinies take surprising turns. The story begins in a quaint village where three childhood friends—Ganesh S (Shashiraj), Ganesh T (Sukesh Sukhi), and Ganesh U (Prajwal Kumar Gowda)—take us through school, friendship, and academic struggles. We can all relate to the anxiety of showing a not-so-great report card to our parents, getting our grandmother’s thumbprint on it, and the universal dread of exams. Each of these three, with average grades around 60 per cent, faces the dilemma of whether to continue their studies amidst societal pressure questioning their abilities.

Sukesh Sukhi, a college lecturer who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues, brings his own college experiences to life. Directed by Bharath Varsh, the film strikes the perfect balance between humour and drama while staying grounded in the realities of rural life. When the trio enrols in mechanical engineering, the film recalls the chaos and charm of campus life, reminiscent of classic college capers. From ragging sessions to college friendships and even the creative ways of proposing love (using coriander leaves!), the film hits all the familiar notes. The universal struggle that unites them? Money. Whether pooling together for daily expenses or dealing with the financial pressures of education, the film subtly critiques the economic challenges students face.

Then come the exams, humorously portrayed in Interval. A two-hour exam feels longer than an entire movie. The real kicker, however, comes with campus interviews. The film highlights the harsh reality of student life—rejection, pressure, and panic during those last-minute interviews, especially for those not comfortable with English. The humour here is biting and relatable, capturing the anxiety of stepping into the adult world, where talent often isn’t enough.

Post-graduation, the trio heads to the city, convinced it’s the land of opportunities. The contrast between village simplicity and urban chaos is striking. Here, they face the harsh reality of job hunting, dealing with expectations, and realising that success is more about influence than raw talent. The carefree boys now question their choices as they navigate a competitive world driven by power.