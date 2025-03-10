Soori Loves Sandhya movie review: An intense and haunting love story that questions fate
Soori Loves Sandhya(3 / 5)
They say, "Man proposes, God disposes." In Soori Loves Sandhya, divine intervention takes on an unexpected twist—helping only those who truly seek it. However, will it be enough to change their fates? This dark, haunting love story suggests that while the almighty may have a hand, it is ultimately humans' choices that truly decide their fate.
At first glance, Soori Loves Sandhya seems like yet another tale of love defying odds. However, beneath the surface lies a deeper narrative—one of sacrifice, pain, and an unsettling darkness that lingers beneath romance.
Director: Yadav Raj
Cast: Abhimanyu Kashinath, Apurva, and Prathap Narayan
Soori (Abhimanyu Kashinath), freshly released from Bangalore Central Jail, is on a singular mission: to find Sandhya (Apurva), the woman he loves without reason. However, love in this world is never that simple. When power and prestige dictate relationships, the battle becomes much more than a fight for love. Sandhya’s brother, Gadda Viji (Pratap Narayan), is a political force rising through the ranks. For him, his sister’s love is nothing more than an inconvenient stain on his ambition.
What begins as a journey to reunite with his lost love spirals into something far more complex. Soori retraces Sandhya’s painful steps and, through a hidden letter, uncovers the depth of her suffering. She waited, yearned, and believed in their love—only to be met with the silence of his imprisonment. However, time, as always, changes everything. The Sandhya that Soori finds isn’t the same woman he once knew. Lost in temple rituals and burdened by time, her once-vibrant spirit now seems dimmed. Still, Soori, with unwavering determination, dreams of taking her to Kedarnath for their long-awaited union. Yet, fate—grim and unforgiving—has other plans.
The film shifts between past and present, navigating longing, loss, and sacrifice. Art, devotion, and faith pull the lovers closer, while ambition, power, and family honour keep them apart. As they struggle to stay together, violence—both physical and emotional—becomes an ever-present shadow. The story avoids typical "caste cliches," yet the rich-versus-poor dynamic still lingers. At times, emotions run high, but the storytelling occasionally feels disjointed. The reliance on violence, while impactful, can sometimes overshadow the narrative’s emotional depth.
Abhimanyu Kashinath delivers a refined, intense performance. He balances action and drama, making Soori a character you root for despite the chaos around him. Apurva brings a quiet yet powerful intensity to Sandhya, portraying her transformation from a hopeful lover to a woman burdened by circumstance with sensitivity. Pratap Narayan, as Gadda Viji, embodies his character’s ruthless political ambition with conviction, though the role occasionally feels predictable.
Director Yadav Raj treats this intense, sensitive subject with care, capturing the intersection of love, power, and status. The story may follow a familiar path—love clashing with ambition and familial duty—but it raises a crucial question: Does love truly exist in a world where status and power dominate everything? The story, at times, meanders, yet it soon comes back on track and maintains its flow.
The film’s most unsettling aspect arrives late—a raw, unfiltered moment of brutality that shifts the emotional weight of the story. This moment is not just about love, power, or politics—it is about something far more primal and disturbing.
While the narrative may feel familiar, Soori Loves Sandhya still brings something fresh. When the power of love is often questioned, this film reminds us that some truths—especially the brutality faced by women—cannot be ignored. It gives voice to a struggle that goes beyond love, delving into the painful realities faced by women who, even in the presence of those they love, still live in fear for their safety.