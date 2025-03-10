Soori Loves Sandhya movie review: An intense and haunting love story that questions fate

Soori (Abhimanyu Kashinath), freshly released from Bangalore Central Jail, is on a singular mission: to find Sandhya (Apurva), the woman he loves without reason. However, love in this world is never that simple. When power and prestige dictate relationships, the battle becomes much more than a fight for love. Sandhya’s brother, Gadda Viji (Pratap Narayan), is a political force rising through the ranks. For him, his sister’s love is nothing more than an inconvenient stain on his ambition.

What begins as a journey to reunite with his lost love spirals into something far more complex. Soori retraces Sandhya’s painful steps and, through a hidden letter, uncovers the depth of her suffering. She waited, yearned, and believed in their love—only to be met with the silence of his imprisonment. However, time, as always, changes everything. The Sandhya that Soori finds isn’t the same woman he once knew. Lost in temple rituals and burdened by time, her once-vibrant spirit now seems dimmed. Still, Soori, with unwavering determination, dreams of taking her to Kedarnath for their long-awaited union. Yet, fate—grim and unforgiving—has other plans.