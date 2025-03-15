Court Movie Review: A skillfully executed crowd-pleaser

Priyadarshi, who won audience’s hearts with his comic prowess in Pelli Choopulu and later proved his mettle with films like Balagam and Mallesham, remains an atypical hero for Telugu cinema. Similarly, in Court - State vs A Nobody, his character Teja is introduced with a suitably low-key, understated energy. Teja is a budding lawyer—smart, well equipped for his job, and yet an underconfident man striving for that one big chance. He is tempted to keep his ambitions low, because of how he is treated by his boss. In the first half of the film, Teja is largely presented as a bystander, a listener of the past before he begins his journey of reshaping the future of Chandu (Harsh Roshan), the victim he has promised to defend. Priyadarshi’s existing image adds to the playout here, and Teja remains a character just waiting for his moment of resurgence. The pre-interval portions of the film are taut and gripping, and yet relatively off-beat, because they gradually set the stage for the crowd-pleaser that Court emerges to be in the second half.

Director: Ram Jagadeesh

Cast: Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Shivaji, Rohini

Once Teja takes up Chandu’s case, there is barely a dull moment in the film. The focus shifts prominently to courtroom proceedings, and the brooding tension makes away for moments of amusing courtroom banter as Teja begins to score small victories from the get-go. The writers (Ram Jagadeesh who share credits with Karthikeya Srinivas and Vamsidhar Sirigiri) make good use of humour here, aided by Priyadarshi’s deadpan comic style. For every fumble the antagonist’s team makes, you are compelled to cheer on. It’s almost like a sense of pent-up anger and sadness that finds a release in these moments as Teja consistently scores over Mangapathi. Fortunately, Court doesn’t play out as a mystery drama, nor has any big twists in the second half. It becomes fairly clear who is the victim here, and who is misusing the legal system. The second half of the film could have easily fallen into a template as Teja leads Chandu to acquittal. But writer-director Ram Jagadeesh surprises the audience with a few developments in the second act, especially the one involving Teja’s return to his hometown.