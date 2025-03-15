Dilruba review: Striking moments trapped in a sea of oversimplified ideas

This is where Karun’s writing shines. Anjali’s pursuit of Siddharth feels fresh and believable, never veering into cringe territory. Her character arc is thoughtful, her choices meaningful. It’s a rare case where a romantic subplot treats both partners with dignity, offering a subtle commentary on modern relationships and consent. These are the moments when Dilruba feels like it’s tapping into something real, something profound.

But just when the film seems poised to explore these complexities, it retreats into its comfort zone of preachy platitudes. The tension between depth and simplicity becomes its undoing. Dilruba is a film caught between its desire to inspire and its fear of alienating its audience with subtlety.

In the end, Dilruba is a rom-com that oscillates between the striking and the simplistic. It dazzles with its music, visuals, and moments of genuine character insight but stumbles when it tries too hard to hammer home life lessons. For every well-executed fight sequence or heartfelt romantic beat, there’s a philosophical monologue that feels like a missed opportunity for nuance. The film wants to be profound but ends up being predictable.

And perhaps that’s the tragedy. It mistakes clarity for rhyme, depth for digestibility. It forgets that the beauty of life’s lessons often lies not in their articulation but in their messy and real reflection.