Sweetheart! Movie Review: Impregnated with cliches and contrivances

Sweetheart! tries to make up for its flaws with a screenplay structure that reveals information intermittently—almost like a nonlinear structure. The narrative tries to make the film look smart and profound, but the deeper you look at it, the more hollow it appears. Take the bedroom scene, for instance. The film teases it at the start and circles its way back to the full scene at around the intermission, revealing exactly how it pans out. However, the extra information does not add anything new. When the film tries to communicate the same verbal information from a scene before visually, it only elongates the runtime.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s soundtrack is pleasant to the ears but does very little to elevate the proceedings. The composer himself plays a cameo in a scene that shows the meet-cute moment between the two protagonists, and that occurs way too late and does not change our understanding of what they are like.

What keeps us somewhat interested in the goings-on is the acting by Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh. The actors have great chemistry and play their respective roles with such earnestness that it is hard not to admire. Now, if only the screenplay had the same quality, we would have had an engrossing drama about broken ties and mended relationships.