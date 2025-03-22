Snow White Movie Review: A visually dazzling fairytale that lacks magic

That said, the film truly shines in its tantalising visuals. From the magic mirror—faithfully resembling the one from the original film—to the mystical forest Snow White wanders through, every frame is a feast for the eyes. One of the most visually striking moments comes during the ‘All Is Fair’ song sequence, featuring Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. Dressed in an ensemble that pays homage to the original animated version, she commands attention. Her crown, crafted from painted glass, a shimmering purple sequin dress, gem-encrusted accessories symbolising her obsession with material wealth, and a flowing cape paired with a balaclava that evokes a vampiric allure—every detail is meticulously villainous. It’s a look so captivating that for a brief moment, we can’t help but wonder: Isn’t she the most beautiful of them all?

Perhaps the casting of Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler as the antagonist and protagonist, respectively, works in the film’s favour. Gadot makes you forget her Wonder Woman persona as she fully embraces the sheer diabolism of the Evil Queen. Zegler, on the other hand, embodies kindness and fairness with sincerity. Whether conveying fear as she finds herself lost in the enchanted forest or summoning bravery as she chooses to fight for her people, she brings warmth and conviction to Snow White, making her a protagonist worth rooting for. However, while Snow White is beautifully reimagined visually, its songs end up as the poisoned apple for the film. Though a song or two may stand out, the rest blur together, making it hard to differentiate one from another.

Ultimately, Snow White is a film caught between tradition and transformation. While Disney makes bold strides in modernising the classic—redefining fairness, rewriting gender roles, and delivering breathtaking visuals—it also stumbles in its execution. Snow White strives to be a beacon of change, but in the end, it remains stuck in the grey area between reinvention and nostalgia. Disney set out to redefine fairness, but perhaps, in its attempt to please everyone, it lost sight of what truly makes a classic shine.