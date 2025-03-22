Snow White Movie Review: A visually dazzling fairytale that lacks magic
Snow White(2.5 / 5)
The 1937 animated musical fantasy Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a classic based on the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale, which was written over 200 years ago. Some stories, on account of being a product of their time, might not age well. However, when such a film is remade almost a century later, as a live-action feature, it holds the responsibility to resonate with modern audiences. Disney, despite facing controversies throughout the making of the film, has taken a bold approach to reimagining Snow White for contemporary times—starting with the removal of ‘dwarfs’ from both the title and the narrative. Yet, despite its efforts to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, the film ultimately falls short of creating a refreshing and relevant remake.
Director: Marc Webb
Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia
It is 2025, so Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is not named after her skin colour but because she weathered a snowstorm as she was delivered. In this modern retelling, ‘fairness’ refers to impartiality and justice, not complexion. Here, the princess is driven by a desire to save her kingdom and its people, rather than waiting for a man to rescue her. Politically and conceptually, Disney gets it right with this live-action adaptation of Snow White. In fact, Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), who plays Snow White’s love interest, says, “You must've mistaken me for a knight in shining armour,” to which she replies, “No one's making that mistake.” With this, Disney makes it abundantly clear that princess stories are no longer about damsels in distress. Even when Snow White meets the dwarfs—nay, mythical creatures who’ve lived for 200-odd years—she doesn’t bargain for shelter by cooking and cleaning. Instead, she makes the men whistle and clean their house themselves, adding an impressive twist to the iconic ‘Whistle While You Work’ song. Now that’s a well-earned clap for feminism. Yet, when it comes to saving the princess, the story still clings to the outdated trope of a non-consensual kiss as the antidote for poison. Why not a true confession of love instead? Or why not have the apple dislodged from her throat, as in the original Brothers Grimm version? After all, Disney doesn’t go the whole nine yards to ensure progressiveness.
Before its release, the film was embroiled in controversy for casting a Latina actor as Snow White—a character originally described as a German. It also faced backlash from all sides, first for not reimagining the dwarfs and then for reimagining them. Perhaps in response to these challenges, the studio took a somewhat checklist approach to its portrayal. Take Jonathan’s band of fighters, for instance—seven individuals of varying ethnicities. After a certain point, Snow White feels less like an enchanted journey and more like an exercise in ticking off boxes of political correctness.
That said, the film truly shines in its tantalising visuals. From the magic mirror—faithfully resembling the one from the original film—to the mystical forest Snow White wanders through, every frame is a feast for the eyes. One of the most visually striking moments comes during the ‘All Is Fair’ song sequence, featuring Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. Dressed in an ensemble that pays homage to the original animated version, she commands attention. Her crown, crafted from painted glass, a shimmering purple sequin dress, gem-encrusted accessories symbolising her obsession with material wealth, and a flowing cape paired with a balaclava that evokes a vampiric allure—every detail is meticulously villainous. It’s a look so captivating that for a brief moment, we can’t help but wonder: Isn’t she the most beautiful of them all?
Perhaps the casting of Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler as the antagonist and protagonist, respectively, works in the film’s favour. Gadot makes you forget her Wonder Woman persona as she fully embraces the sheer diabolism of the Evil Queen. Zegler, on the other hand, embodies kindness and fairness with sincerity. Whether conveying fear as she finds herself lost in the enchanted forest or summoning bravery as she chooses to fight for her people, she brings warmth and conviction to Snow White, making her a protagonist worth rooting for. However, while Snow White is beautifully reimagined visually, its songs end up as the poisoned apple for the film. Though a song or two may stand out, the rest blur together, making it hard to differentiate one from another.
Ultimately, Snow White is a film caught between tradition and transformation. While Disney makes bold strides in modernising the classic—redefining fairness, rewriting gender roles, and delivering breathtaking visuals—it also stumbles in its execution. Snow White strives to be a beacon of change, but in the end, it remains stuck in the grey area between reinvention and nostalgia. Disney set out to redefine fairness, but perhaps, in its attempt to please everyone, it lost sight of what truly makes a classic shine.