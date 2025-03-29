Black Bag Movie Review: A tantalising thriller exploring the intricacies of espionage

Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag is a slick yet intricately plotted espionage thriller. It provides fascinating insights into the duality of couples whose professions demand maintaining an air of secrecy all the time. This inherent duality means deceit and dishonesty become second nature to them. Take British intelligence officers George (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), for instance. George’s senior Meacham (Gustaf Skarsgard) tells him to look into the leak of a confidential software program, which holds the key to a major nuclear threat. Meacham also tells George that it is an inside job and that there are five suspects, including his wife Kathryn. However, how do you spy on your own partner unbeknownst to them? It is a tightrope walk where one mistake can cost your whole life. “I watch her and I assume she also watches me,” says George at one point, Fassbender’s voice exuding the enigma of the situation.

The film keeps us in the dark about the characters’ motivations until the very end, building suspense. Soderbergh’s decision to set the film over a week lends a chamber drama-like quality to the film. The tension and suspense develop gradually, through clever interactions between the characters rather than any major set piece. Even big plot developments come across as an ordinary state of affairs to the officers; of course, the world of international crime is oh-so-familiar for them to be too excited about.



Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Pierce Brosnan, Rege-Jean Page