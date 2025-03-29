Robinhood movie review: A listless action-comedy that goes nowhere

It’s been a long time since one saw an inventive use of movie title font and its placement in the narrative. So when I saw Ram (Nithiin), the film’s noble-hearted protagonist, jump against the backdrop of glitzy skyscrapers which gradually mould into letter of the film’s title (Robinhood), I was naturally excited. An action-entertainer that actually promises to play on its comic book theme with similar playfulness? Little did I know that it was the beginning of a slow journey downhill — Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood is an utterly listless and forgettable film.

Some of the most exciting moments of the film arrive early on, as we see Ram (Nithin) being hunted by cops while performing his vigilante duties, particularly in a sequence that culminates on a rooftop, with distractingly shiny high-rises in the backdrop. The excitement remains partly courtesy of the police officer (Shine Tom Chacko) who promises to be a worthy rival to our noble protagonist. However, after establishing Shine Tom Chacko as a sharp-minded cop, the writers make such a caricature out of him that the audience stops taking him seriously. Something similar can be said of the other antagonist characters (played by Devadatta and Mime Gopi) who never emerge as threatening figures despite their violent actions.

Director: Venky Kudumula

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Shine Tom Chacko, Devadatta Naga

While the first half keeps you relatively amused, the post-interval portions go haywire in terms of sticking to a mood or plotline. The backdrop shifts from the swanky locales of Australia and Hyderabad to a rural hilly village, and the momentum goes for a toss. While it was somewhat fun to see Ram (Nithin) as a skilled vigilante robbing the rich, the second half barely stays consistent to the protagonist’s motivations, and ends up with a bizarre tonality. There is not enough tension in the narrative, and not enough flavour in the ‘masala’ elements. If Venky Kudumula wanted to show Neera (Sreeleela) under genuine threat, it never becomes clear in his ill-knitted screenplay. Robinhood also makes space for two run-of-the-mill song and dance sequences, and an item song, all of which are clearly fillers, only adding to the film’s excruciatingly long duration. The director does try to spruce up things a bit, with his use of bullet time effect for a few action moments and a David Warner cameo, but it’s too late by then.