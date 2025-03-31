Sikandar Movie Review: Salman Khan gives it a shot—then gives up

Salman, with his latest releases, delivers an ineffective performance that feels strange. One that is unpredictable. You don’t know in which bizarre space he will take a scene. While mourning the death of his wife, he will suddenly start humming ‘Ajeeb dastan hain ye’ and that too without any emotion, like somebody would do while doing a mindless chore, like lathering your face before a shave. If he is being updated on the villain’s machinations, he will widen his eyes and constrict his facial muscles like he is trying to find the source of a stench. Salman doesn’t lift a mediocre scene; in fact, he sits on it like a stiff log, and you ask yourself, Why is Bhai not even trying? Then he starts crying, and you know what is worse.



In Sikandar, Salman plays Sanjay, the benevolent king of Rajkot. In a scene he explains to his wife, Queen Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna), why he is called by different names by his praja (subjects). “My mother was a fan of King Alexander and wanted to name me Sikandar. My father was a fan of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, so he named me Sanjay. My people call me Raja sahab because my kaka (uncle) used to call me ‘Raja beta’.” But, won’t that be because you are an actual king? After Sikandar’s wife dies, solely to give his character some motivation, he leaves his empire for the metropolis of Mumbai. In any other mass-actioner, his reasons would have been revenge (Ghajini’s Sanjay Singhania comes to mind). However, in this film, the protagonist does so because he wants to make sure the people his wife donated her organs to after her death are taken care of. It is a flimsy motive but not entirely unsaleable; Salman’s nonchalance, however, weakens it further. Queen Saisri’s organs—eyes, lungs and heart—have been donated to a submissive homemaker, Vaidehi (Kajal Aggarwal); a smartmouth orphan, Kamaruddin; and a lovelorn teen, Nisha (Anjini Dhawan). In the process of saving his wife’s last living elements, Salman’s Sikandar teaches feminism to a patriarchal family, solves Dharavi’s garbage dumping and pollution problem and makes a misguided girl realise that expecting emotional availability from an “alpha male” is not worth it.