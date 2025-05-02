Retro Movie Review: This colourful actioner loses steam in pursuit of ideological posturing

After the mandatory set-ups are laid out and before the story stretches itself to connect its several discordant ideas, Retro becomes a playground for all its primary players. From Karthik Subbaraj to Suriya, Pooja Hegde, and Santhosh Narayanan, everyone gets to flex their skills, especially during the glorious single-shot wedding sequence. Even if you cynically groan, “Oh, not this again,” your indifference dissolves as your awe at the complexity and margin of error the team managed to jump over gets compounded by the minute.

The sequence acts like a Tamil action film’s exaggerated interpretation of the sheer chaos of a wedding. The colourful celebrations around the happy couple, the heated conversations in the empty dinner halls before the guests pile in, and then the full-blown crisis that spills into the main hall, they all get masala-steroids in this sequence. Karthik’s distinct cinematic language, Suriya’s focused intensity, Pooja Hegde’s effortless swagger, and Santhosh Narayanan’s infectious and unrelenting commitment to having fun, both on and off-screen, keep us entertained. Much like how the sombre reality kicks in after the dreamy fantasy of a wedding in real life, we wake up to the issues of the film once again after the wedding sequence ends.