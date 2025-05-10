Single review: A self-aware romcom that’s goofy, fun and breezy

There was a television program called “Hot summer, cool movies” which used to air fun, comedy flicks everyday during the summer break. It’s a nostalgic memory for early 2000s kids. If you’ve ever watched Nuvvu Naaku Nachav on one of the telecasts with a plate of hot mirchi bajji and thought, “They don’t make them like this anymore,” you’re in luck. #Single, directed by Caarthick Raju, is that rare contemporary Telugu film which doesn’t pretend to be more than a cheeky, low-effort, genuinely fun entertainer. It neither tries to impress nor bore you with high drama. It wants to be silly. It’s got just the right amount of irreverence, a touch of vintage romance, a simple plot involving a fun protagonist-sidekick duo, a confused love triangle, and a hero who can’t decide whether he’s living in a meme or a movie. It works.

Director: Caarthick Raju

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Vennela Kishore, Ketika Sharma, Ivana, Rajendra Prasad

Sree Vishnu plays Vijay, a bank employee who is tired of being alone and is desperate to change his relationship status. His crush, Poorva (Ketika Sharma), is the target of his wildly over-the-top rescue stunt at a metro station. He stages a fight with fake rowdies, hoping Poorva will be swept off her feet. But instead, it’s Harini (Ivana), a complete stranger, who watches the act unfold and instantly falls for him. She proposes. He declines. Why? Because his heart is set on the girl he was trying to impress in the first place. What follows is a tangle of comic confusion, romantic one-sidedness, and enough self-deprecating humour to keep you smiling through it all.

Yes, the film takes ridiculous liberties with logic. There’s a scene involving a sudden reveal about a key character which could have made you question all the silly setup in the first half. There are glaring dubbing mismatches and that ever-present sidekick character whose job is to offer exposition and punchlines in equal measure. But #Single knows what it is, and more importantly, it knows what it isn’t. It doesn’t pretend to be emotionally profound or socially relevant. It wants you to loosen your expectations and enjoy the daftness. In simple words, it’s a throwback to those sarcastic, mumbling Venkatesh’s protagonists who would elevate even a fairly straightforward plot.

The film’s biggest asset is the pairing of Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore. Kishore, once again, proves why he’s arguably the most reliable comic actor in the Telugu industry today. His dry delivery, perfectly timed reactions, and brilliant ability to elevate even the weakest of jokes turn many scenes into laugh-out-loud moments. It feels like the actors had a ball of a time shooting the film. And another blessing is that the film doesn't take itself seriously at all.

Even the film’s emotional detours are dealt with a kind of shrug. A potential melodramatic subplot appears late in the second half, but it’s handled with a sense of detachment that the film doesn’t risk giving you a negative feeling. You get the sense that the makers are parodying Telugu tropes while still playing along with them. A risky line to walk, but one that #Single manages without tripping.

The visual language of the film is modest at best. Most of the film is shot in standard close-ups and mid-shots, the kind that could just as easily be used in a sitcom. The production values are kept minimal. In fact, half of the film happens just in metro stations and everyday locations of Hyderabad which adds a relatable charm factor. The music is simple, and it doesn’t deliver anything memorable, but it works. #Single isn’t great but it's the right kind of goofiness. The kind that makes you nostalgic for good comedies, freshly sliced mangoes, and afternoon reruns of Malliswari.

Even the climax is a punchline. When Vennela Kishore’s character nudges the hero toward a predictable happy ending, Sree Vishnu deadpans, “No, that would upset my cult fans.” Kishore responds, “Your cult fans watch your films on OTT.” It’s brilliant, meta, and the kind of self-roast that very few actors would dare deliver. The film ends not with a bang, but with a snort. And that feels just right.

#Single is not here to win awards or launch careers. It’s here to give you a break. It asks nothing from you except a willingness to laugh and let go. In such growing times of instability, a film like this, with its winks, grins, and gloriously unserious heart, feels like a much-needed palate cleanser. It reminds you that not every film has to be a revolution. Sometimes, a silly little detour is more than enough.