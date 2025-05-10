The Royals Series Review: This Bhumi Pednekar-Ishaan Khatter show is a regal mess

There is nothing that the show doesn’t strive to do. It features a complicated romance between Aviraaj and Sophia that squarely depends on being transactional. At the start of each episode, they start getting to know each other more and develop admiration. By the end, they are locking horns and fighting. They have a basic arc of a usual love-story gone wrong with a fizzling chemistry. Then there’s Aviraaj’s sister, who has little to do than be acutely confused about her sexuality when she develops feelings for Lisa Mishra’s character. Through the third sibling, Digvijay (Vihaan Samat), the show also gets a chance to become Masterchef lite as he participates in a cooking reality show, called Gastronautics. And it’s not even spoofy for how diligently it plays over. In a scene, while tasting a dish made by Digvijay, the plate dramatically falls from the hands of one of the judges. He eyes Digvijay sternly. “That was disgusting,” he delivers, but that’s not it as he goes on to add, “Disgustingly good!”. Unlike Digvijay’s dish though, the show doesn’t allow for such a graceful U-turn.

It isn’t difficult to ascertain that the makers are going for that trashy-comedy tone but to do that without smart writing is a plan gone wrong. Much of its show of emotions feels accidental, not adding much to our understanding of the characters. What we get as a result are eight episodes that are perennially confused about what to be, how to be and how much to be. Bhumi and Ishaan lead the show individually with flair but lack the charm to create a spark together. It often feels like Ishaan is straight out of a teenage romance and Bhumi is from a classical, mature love story. Their eyes meet, but their worlds remain distant. Sakshi Tanwar is fun and games as the colorful maharani while Zeenat Aman is reduced to a weed-smoking-veteran dropping casual remarks in between.

Each episode here comes up with an event that makes the characters don designer outfits. There’s a ball party, a grand auction and much more. Not to mention a rugged Ishaan who is made to go shirtless in almost all the episodes. But there’s just nothing to salvage the perpetual dullness. It will probably not work even as a second-screen content for it will eventually only serve to distract you from your reel-watching loop. There’s not much to look forward to, and very little to take away.