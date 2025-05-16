'American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden' reveals details of decade-long search

The highly anticipated third chapter of the American Manhunt documentary series, titled American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, was released on Netflix on May 14. The three-episode series, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, delves into the international search for Osama bin Laden, the founder of the extremist Islamist organisation al-Qaeda, after he was implicated in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
On that tragic day, dubbed as 9/11 terror, four planes were hijacked by terrorists, with two crashing into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and the fourth crashing into a field in rural Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks, carried out by al-Qaeda militants based in Afghanistan, resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people, including passengers and crew members of the hijacked planes, those in the targeted buildings, as well as police officers, firefighters, and others who succumbed to injuries and long-term health effects from toxic fumes.
The ten-year search for bin Laden, one of the most notorious terrorists in history, is explored in the documentary through interviews with key US government officials who were involved in the operation to track him down. The series offers an in-depth look at the extensive efforts made by various agencies to bring bin Laden to justice.
The hunt begins: From chaos to clues
The documentary tells the story in order of its chronology, starting on the morning of September 11, 2001. It shows the moment President George W. Bush is told about the terrorist attacks while visiting a school. After that, the film follows the early efforts of the CIA, including chaotic bombings in the Tora Bora mountains, even though they had very little clear information.
Instead of using dramatic scenes, the documentary takes a news-style approach. It gives detailed explanations of how the hunt for Osama bin Laden developed over time. One of the most interesting parts is when the identity of a man called “Mukhtar” is revealed. Even though he never appeared in al-Qaeda videos, he played a key role in their plans.
Another turning point comes when investigators begin tracking a secret courier. Following this man’s movements eventually led them to bin Laden’s hiding place.
The strength of the documentary lies in how honestly it shows intelligence work. It’s not quick or flashy. Instead, it’s slow, careful, and full of uncertainty. Success comes from gut feelings, close watching, and many small breakthroughs.
Three episodes, three phases of the manhunt
The documentary series is made up of three episodes, each with its own story and pace.
The first episode focuses on the confusion and urgency right after the 9/11 attacks. With little information, the US decided to bomb suspected hideouts in the Tora Bora mountains for 56 hours straight. However, this effort didn’t give the results they had hoped for. Realising this approach wasn’t working, the US began cooperating with the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan to gather better intelligence.
The second episode takes a more thoughtful and detailed approach. It shows how CIA officers carefully studied video clips, news from around the world, and small bits of intelligence to understand who was close to bin Laden. A major turning point came with the arrest of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Although he didn’t give direct information about bin Laden’s location, the arrest helped the US learn more about how al-Qaeda worked and where it was vulnerable.
The third episode looks at the Khost bombing, one of the biggest intelligence failures in the mission. Even though it was a tragic setback, it made the US more determined and cautious in their efforts going forward.
New footage and personal insights
While many aspects of the hunt for bin Laden are already known to the public, American Manhunt brings new life to the story with never-before-seen footage, rare stories, and reflections from the people who were directly involved in the operation. It gives a deeper look at the small successes, internal disagreements, and the intelligence gaps that shaped the mission.
One part of the story that is only briefly mentioned is the tension between the CIA and FBI before 9/11. This lack of communication between the two agencies prevented vital intelligence from being shared. While the documentary touches on this, it doesn't explore it in depth. This issue is explored more fully in Lawrence Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda’s Road to 9/11.
However, the documentary doesn't focus on blaming anyone. Instead, it highlights the challenges and complexities of trying to find one man in a world that was forever changed after 9/11. It presents an honest account of both the mistakes and the sacrifices made during the long hunt.
A riveting look at modern intelligence
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden stands out for its fast pace, real voices, and strong commitment to sticking to the facts. The series doesn’t rely on dramatic effects to grab attention. Instead, it lets the tension build naturally from the real events and testimonies shared.
This isn’t just a retelling of the raid on Abbottabad; it’s a thoughtful reflection on how modern intelligence works. It shows how success often comes from hard, behind-the-scenes work that isn’t flashy or exciting. For anyone looking for a deep, emotional look at one of the most critical missions of the 21st century, this three-part series is both essential and captivating.