'American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden' reveals details of decade-long search

The highly anticipated third chapter of the American Manhunt documentary series, titled American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, was released on Netflix on May 14. The three-episode series, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, delves into the international search for Osama bin Laden, the founder of the extremist Islamist organisation al-Qaeda, after he was implicated in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On that tragic day, dubbed as 9/11 terror, four planes were hijacked by terrorists, with two crashing into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and the fourth crashing into a field in rural Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks, carried out by al-Qaeda militants based in Afghanistan, resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people, including passengers and crew members of the hijacked planes, those in the targeted buildings, as well as police officers, firefighters, and others who succumbed to injuries and long-term health effects from toxic fumes.

The ten-year search for bin Laden, one of the most notorious terrorists in history, is explored in the documentary through interviews with key US government officials who were involved in the operation to track him down. The series offers an in-depth look at the extensive efforts made by various agencies to bring bin Laden to justice.