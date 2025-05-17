DD Next Level Movie Review: Surface-level storytelling helped by next-level jokes

Usually seen as an escape and haven from real-world problems, the choice to turn theatres into a site of torment is a compelling idea that DD Next Level boldly flirts with. The latest Santhanam film operates on the premise that real-life people are trapped in a movie as the characters, and that film within the film has multiple references to popular films. Sounds convoluted? Well, they manage to iron most of them out in this neatly packaged horror comedy that tries. Interestingly, Santhanam's horror comedy works for its snides at the horror tropes throughout the film. Initially, when YouTube film critics Krishnamoorthy AKA Kissa 47 (Santhanam) and Veen Pechu Babu (Naan Kadavul Rajendran) enter a new dimension, they anticipate the challenges thrown at them by recollecting their own memories of those references made throughout this film. This is the case because they don't play the characters in the film that they are trapped in. It is both fun and cathartic to see Santhanam and Rajendran play our proxies in mocking such done-to-death tropes. Thankfully, this goes on till the very end.

As a prelude to what will happen to Kissa 47, YouTube film critic Prashanth Rangasamy, who plays himself, is invited to a press show at a dingy theatre that turns well-lit and decorated only for victims like him. It is run by the ghost of movie buff Hitchcock Irudhayaraj (Selvaraghavan), who, when alive, used it as a place to kill those who bash films in the name of reviewing. He continues it even after his death, and next in his invitee list are rap film critic Kissa 47 and film gossiper Veen Pechu Babu. Sensing a trap when he reaches before time to scout the location, he dashes back home to realise that his father (Nizhalgal Ravi), mother (Kasthuri Shankar), sister (Yashika Anand), and girlfriend (Geetika Tiwary) have already left for the theatre. Since they have already entered the theatre, they are turned into the characters in the film, while Kissa and Babu are still themselves and stuck in the horror-cum-slasher film Devil's Double Next Level (meta). Does Kissa manage to rescue his family before the film ends? This forms the core of DD Next Level.



Self-awareness is the biggest strength of DD Next Level and it is also a risk taken by the director. The horror and murders in this film have to not just hit the right note of caricature and kalaai, but also engage the various Kissas in the audience. The director pulls this off for most of the runtime. Before I find myself walking into such a trap, I have to confess that though I have held the dearth of unique characterisation against films, I have always wanted films to be indulgent, and have characters that can do anything and be anyone. DD Next Level has only such characters, which is far better than ones having cookie-cutter traits.