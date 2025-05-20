Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review: An intense exploration of the freewill vs determinism debate

As the film delivers a rousing, satisfying send-off to Ethan Hunt and his crew towards the end, it is easy to forget how we were made to trudge through the dense exposition for the first hour. The pacing seems odd at the beginning, scenes stretch more than they should, and we get a summary of all the previous films at least more than once. What puzzles you more are the needlessly elaborate callbacks to the recent Dead Reckoning. We definitely did not need to see how the nameless Russian submariners died, right as Ethan Hunt is busy dodging falling torpedoes. Most of the other exposition seems like a consequence of the complex storytelling. If we need to understand why Hayley Atwell’s character has to wait for Ethan to insert a drive into another device so she can cut a wire and then pull out a super advanced memory chip in less than 100 milliseconds, maybe we do need ten minutes of the characters explaining it. There are several such moments, and it would have been exhausting if not for Tom Cruise’s exceptional performance. A poignant conversation between Luther (Ving Rhames) and Ethan Hunt is one of the most emotionally heavy scenes in the franchise. So much is conveyed through shadows and subtlety.

SPOILERS AHEAD



The Final Reckoning is proof that Mission: Impossible is more than just an action franchise full of extraordinary stunts. It is about the triumph of free will over determinism, and the conviction it requires to make the right choice in the face of overwhelming odds telling you it’s impossible. While it might sound like a typical ‘hero-elevation’ moment to hear characters, at several instances, telling Ethan Hunt that he is ‘destined’ to control The Entity or ‘destined’ to save the world, the film ultimately leaves a lingering message against the deterministic shackles of destiny. Even Ethan refuses to accept the tag of a ‘destined’ saviour. This is perhaps why, after Ethan takes control of The Entity at the end, we do not see what he does with it. The story itself liberates him of the constraints of choice, he could have chosen to do anything with it, the possibilities are endless now. As Luther says, “Nothing is written,” and maybe that is precisely why Ethan Hunt is finally free.